Saturday night was championship night, and three area wrestlers cashed in.
Fennimore’s Brett Birchman (113), Tristan Steldt (160) and Evan Gratz (285) won Division 3 championships during the final night of the Wisconsin state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Fennimore’s Ian Crapp (132) finished as runner-up in Division 3. Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (113) and Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano (285) took silver in Division 2 and Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Chloe LaRue (145) and Fennimore’s Rachel Schauer (165) each took second in the girls division.
Birchman completed his long journey to the top of the podium with a 9-6 victory over Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser in the Division 3 113-pound championship match.
Birchman (26-5) finished his career with a 115-25 record and as a three-time state medalist. He finished third at the regional tournament as a freshman at 106, then placed third at state each of the next two seasons, at 120 in 2021 and at 126 in 2022, before dropping down to 133 and winning it all.
Steldt, a third-place medalist at 138 last year, won an 8-3 decision over La Crosse Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove in the final. Steldt finished the season with a 40-4 mark, and as a sophomore has two seasons remaining.
Gratz, a junior making his state debut, pinned Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s David Gauderman in 1:15 to finish the season 43-4.
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag beat Crapp, 1-0, in the D-3 113 final. Crapp finished his junior campaign with a 46-10 mark and is a two-time state medalist after placing fifth at 113 last year.
Dodgeville’s Charlie Meudt beat Darlington/Black Hawk’s Aird, 12-6, in the D-2 113-pound final. Aird, a junior, finished the season 31-4. He placed fourth at 106 last year.
Mandurano took a big step up the podium after finishing sixth last year. The senior finished 39-3 after losing by fall to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Gunner Hoffmann in 1:39.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s LaRue was trying to avenge a loss to New London’s Hailie Krueger from last year’s 145 final, a match Krueger won, 5-3, in tiebreaker-1.
LaRue took a short-lived lead in the second period and tied it in the third, but Krueger won the rematch, 13-9.
LaRue ended the season 24-2 and has just three career losses — all to Krueger. In addition to last year’s loss, Krueger beat LaRue, 8-5, in the championship match at the Wisconsin Challenge Series on Jan. 21.
Schauer was leading her championship match against Horicon’s Cyriana Reinwald, 4-0, but Reinwald got a reversal with 23 seconds left and then secured the fall with just one second remaining.
Schauer, who placed fourth at state last year, finished her junior season 10-3.
Saturday’s morning session was all about getting the next best thing, and all three area wrestlers competing did just that.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood (138) won his Division 3 third-place match over Seymour’s Ryan Tomazevic, 3-2. He had won a 20-8 major decision over Saint Croix Falls’ Kaden Clark in the consolation semifinals.
Fennimore’s Amryn Nutter (120) and Syler Zdanczewicz (145) also took third in Division 2.
Nutter beat Brookwood’s Dylan Powell by 15-5 major decision in the consolation semifinals, then won a rematch from Friday’s quarterfinal with a 4-2 decision over Lena’s Dylan Comins to take bronze for a second consecutive season.
Zdanczewicz edged Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe’s Troy Duellman, 1-0, in the consolation semifinals, then booked a 7-2 victory over Stratford’s Ryan Becker in the consolation final.
