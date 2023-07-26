Outstanding performances were delivered on softball diamonds all across the TH coverage area this season, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see state-wide honors roll in.
Fourteen area players earned all-state recognition Wednesday when the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its all-state teams, including four first-team selections.
Dubuque Senior ninth-grader Jolee Strohmeyer was a first-team selection and was joined on the Class 5A all-state team by Rams 12th-grader Meredith Gatto and Dubuque Hempstead senior Lydia Ettema and junior Chandler Houselog -- each of whom earned second-team honors.
Western Dubuque junior Kiya Steger was a second-team pick in Class 4A while senior teammate Erica Ernzen and Maquoketa senior Clare Hackman earned third-team recognition.
Dubuque Wahlert freshmen Ruth Tauber and Julia Roth were first-team selections in Class 3A. Golden Eagles senior Tierani Teslow and West Delaware senior Hayley Vaske were second-team picks.
Cascade senior Devin Simon earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season and junior teammate Claudia Noonan was a second-team pick in Class 2A. Maquoketa Valley freshman Jada Knipper earned second-team honors in Class 1A.
Strohmeyer was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA while batting .440 with 12 doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs.
Gatto posted a 12-7 record with two saves and a 1.84 earned run average. She struck out 153 and walked 23.
Ettema batted .402 with 40 runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 47 RBIs. She also went 9-3 with one save and a 1.98 ERA over 88 1/3 innings. She struck out 71 against just six walks.
Houselog hit .369 with 22 runs, 11 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBIs.
Steger hit .312 with six doubles, five home runs and 44 RBIs while going 14-4 with one save, a 2.02 ERA and 135 strikeouts against 35 walks.
Ernzen batted .385 with 45 runs scored, 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts and 17 RBIs.
Hackman hit .429 with 23 runs, 14 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 31 RBIs.
Tauber batted .500 with 76 runs, seven doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts.
Roth set the program's single-season home run record this season with 14, batting .481 with 36 runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 62 RBIs. She also went 15-5 with two saves, a 1.80 ERA and 93 strikeouts against 32 walks.
Teslow hit .404 with 26 runs, nine doubles, one triple and 42 RBIs. She was 11-4 with one save in the pitching circle, posting a 2.96 ERA over 90 innings with 78 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Vaske hit .470 with 30 runs, 11 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs.
Simon hit .554 with 62 runs, 21 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 45 attempts. She also went 5-2 with two saves in the pitching circle, recording a 2.19 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 25 walks.
Noonan hit .427 with 36 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 30 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 25 attempts.
Knipper batted .437 with 19 runs, 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 16 attempts.