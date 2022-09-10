EPWORTH, Iowa — They just kept hanging around.
And when the opportunity finally presented itself, the Bobcats broke through.
Grant Glausser ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and Brett Harris capped his first varsity start with a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-long with 19 seconds left as Western Dubuque stunned Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Iowa City Liberty, 36-30, on Friday night at Buchman Field.
"Our coach told us to stay strong and we just had to believe. That’s it," said Gaston, who was on the receiving end of the winning touchdown. "We just stayed in it and played as one team."
The lead changed hands three times in the final 3 minutes, but Western Dubuque survived a thrilling finish to come away with its first win in three games this season.
"Saturday morning last week we talked about what our definition this week of tough was going to be. Our definition of tough, the highs and the lows and the ability to focus and give your very best effort on the next play," Bobcats coach Justin Penner said. "We rode some of those hills and valleys a little bit, but it was something that the kids, they had that toughness there late in the game. And you have to be proud of the kids for having that kind of toughness."
Western Dubuque had taken a 29-23 lead with 2:27 remaining, but Liberty quarterback Graham Beckman connected with Garrett Gregoire for a 65-yard go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
The Bobcats just focused on the next play.
"Penner talked about next play toughness. We really used that tonight," Glausser said.
Beckman threw for 156 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 32 yards and a score as the Lightning dropped to 2-1. Trey Gregoire added 56 rushing yards, and Owen Drapeaux finished with 48 yards on the ground.
Harris made his first start at quarterback, but it got off to a rough start after his first pass was intercepted. He turned it on down the stretch and finished 11 of 22 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
"The conversation on the sideline after that interception and the next drive, I said we’re calling pass plays because we believe in you," Penner said. "That kid batted third on the state championship baseball team, is the word unflappable appropriate here? He just isn’t a kid who gets rattled very easily and so a lot of poise and I think guys feed off of that."
Glausser led the WD offense, rushing for 106 of his 212 yards in the first half. He scored on runs of 35, 7 and 4 yards, and 14 of his 27 carries went for at least 7 yards.
"Couldn’t do it without my linemen, man. Every single time I went through that hole, it was always open," Glausser said.
Glausser ripped off big chunks of yardage in the opening quarter, including a 35-yard burst that gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the quarter.
Liberty came on from there.
Cody Nichols returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to get the Lightning within 7-6. Liberty’s Trey Gregoire recovered Glausser’s fumble late in the first period and Hayden Saul booted a 36-yard field goal to give the Lightning the lead, 9-7, moments later.
The score held until halftime, and Liberty took the opening possession of the second half 54 yards, capping the eight-play drive with Beckman’s 11-yard touchdown run for a 16-7 lead.
Western Dubuque took advantage of a short field on its second possession of the half and Caleb Klein shook off the first Liberty defender and took a short pass 36 yards for Harris’ first career touchdown pass —which brought the Bobcats back within two points with 4:28 left in the third.
Klein finished with four receptions for 82 yards. He also broke up a pass on defense.
Liberty seized momentum back with an extended drive spanning the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, moving 83 yards in 16 plays. Gregoire capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to push the Lightning lead to 23-14 with 10:07 left.
Western Dubuque converted on fourth down three times on the ensuing possession and Glausser capped the 16-play, 71-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
WD forced a quick three-and-out and Glausser ran five times for 54 yards, including a 4-yard go-ahead touchdown with 2:27 left.
But Liberty needed just one play to regain the lead as Gregoire got behind the defense for a 65-yard touchdown reception.
Western Dubuque got the ball back one last time at its own 38-yard line with 2:05 on the clock. Glausser ran for 4 yards and Harris found Gaston for 8 yards after an incompletion on second down.
Harris was sacked twice and his 6-yard pass to Brock Carpenter set up a fourth-and-12 play from the 36.
Harris took his time getting the snap, and had to escape pressure once he did. He scrambled toward the right sideline and eventually saw Gaston alone in the end zone.
He heaved a pass toward the end zone, but didn't see the end result.
"There was a whole bunch of people in front of me, but then I heard the crowd go nuts so I knew he caught it," Harris said.
