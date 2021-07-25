Union Dubuque continued its strong play, defeating FC Diablos, 3-2, in the final Midwest Premiere League game of the season for both clubs on Saturday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
The win allowed Union to vault two teams, including FC Diablos, to finish fifth in the 12-team league. After starting the league season with three straight losses, Union went 4-1-3 over its last eight.
The scoring opened in the 10th minute when a long throw-in from a Diablos player was carried by the wind, resulting in some confusion in the Union defense and ultimately an own goal. Union equalized less than 10 minutes later on a Matthew Waldeck header off a perfectly delivered cross from Lorran de Almeida.
Union struck quickly in the second half to take a 2-1 lead when a scramble in the box led to a Bill Gortor goal. Midway through the second, Union doubled its lead when Patience Yuha dribbled through the Diablos defenders and slipped the ball past the keeper.
FC Diablos crept back within a goal with 5 minutes left when a corner kick led to Ethan Miller’s tap-in of a loose ball.
Union closed out the game without surrendering any other significant chances to secure the win.
Union finishes its season next Saturday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. when it faces professional team Chicago House AC in the final game of the NISA Independent Cup.