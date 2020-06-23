Johnny Blake sure likes the resolve in the Dubuque Senior baseball team.
And now they have something to show for it.
The Rams erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday to rally past Western Dubuque, 14-10, and earn a split of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. Senior had its first win of the season in three tries when umpires called the game because of darkness after the big fifth inning. Western Dubuque won the opener, 9-5, and moved to 3-3.
“We have all the tools, we just needed to put everything together to get that first win out of the way,” said Blake, a Clarke University recruit who went 4-for-7 with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs in the two games. “We always battle, and that put us in a position to win that second game. Toward the end of the game, our bats started to get hot and we were able to pull it out.
“I was seeing it pretty well tonight. I was looking for fastballs and put some good swings on them. It felt pretty good.”
Western Dubuque took an early lead in the nightcap when Sawyer Nauman drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the top of the first. But Blake and Ben Hefel delivered RBI doubles in the bottom of the inning to give the Rams a 2-1 edge.
The Bobcats tied the game in the second on a first-and-third double steal, but again the Rams answered. Ben Gourley belted a leadoff home run to left field, and Cole Smith singled in a run to make it 4-2.
Bryn Vantiger gave the Bobcats a 5-4 lead an inning late with his three-run home run to left field, and Blake answered with his two-run shot in the fourth to regain the lead for Senior.
Both teams batted around in the fifth. Carter Kluesner and Tucker Nauman drew bases-loaded walks, Calvin Harris belted a two-run double, and the Bobcats scored a fifth run when Payton Quagliano reached on an error for a 10-6 lead.
Senior answered with Smith’s bases-loaded walk, a run when Blake reached on an error, two-run singles by Gavin Guns and Gourley and Alex Reavell’s two-run double.
“These guys never give up, and they never quit, and that’s a pretty good characteristic to have,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “It’s great that, even this early in the season, we have guys who are locked in from the first pitch to the last pitch.
“The two-strike battles, from both teams, were amazing tonight. It was tough to get anybody out with two strikes. Guys were constantly putting it in play, and that puts pressure on the defense.”
In the opener, the Bobcats again jumped on top early when Quagliano laced an RBI single to left field in the top of the first. But the Rams responded in the bottom half on Blake’s RBI double and Hefel’s sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead. Western Dubuque tied it in the second, when Carter Kluesner reached on a hit batsman and scored on a throwing error.
Blake doubled and scored on Luke Kuennen’s double to give the Rams a 3-2 edge in the third, and Hefel singled in another run an inning later to make it 4-2.
But the Bobcats took control of the game with a five-run fifth, thanks to consecutive RBIs from the bottom five hitters in the lineup. Quagliano singled in a run, Vantiger drew a bases-loaded walk, winning pitcher Casey Perrenoud delivered a sacrifice fly, Kluesner doubled, and Tucker Nauman hit a sacrifice fly.
“We’re starting to show more and more life every day,” Quagliano said. “The bats are getting hotter as we go. We have a pretty solid lineup, 1 through 9, so, as time goes on, we know we’ll be able to score a lot of runs and come from behind if we have to. We still have more to show, but this is a really good lineup.”
Hefel pulled Senior within 7-5 with an RBI single in the sixth, but the Bobcats added insurance in the seventh by scoring two runs as the result of errors.
“We had a lot of good at-bats, a lot of kids competing with two strikes and with two outs, which is a really good sign,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “We’re going to be real good by the end of the year, but we still have a way to go in a few areas. We’re a little inconsistent, and we have to get healthy. But, we’re going to be all right.”
Senior outhit the Bobcats, 20-19, in the doubleheader. The teams combined for 14 extra base hits.