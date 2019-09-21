The Dubuque Fighting Saints flexed their offensive muscle Friday night while improving to 3-0 in the United States Hockey League preseason.
Six different players scored goals as the Saints cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac, Wis. The teams conclude their home-and-home exhibition series at 7:05 p.m. at Mystique Community Ice Center.
That will also be Dubuque’s final tune-up before beginning the regular season Thursday at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. The Saints play Muskegon on Thursday morning and Madison on Friday.
The Saints stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first period Friday night. Dylan Jackson opened the scoring at the 8:16 mark, and Reggie Millette and Ty Jackson added goals 2:22 apart later in the frame.
Stephen Halliday, who assisted on a pair of goals in the first period, extended the lead to 4-0 just 2:15 into the middle frame with a power play goal.
Green Bay struck for a pair of goals 2:05 apart to cut its deficit in half. Jesse Tucker scored at even strength, and Kyler Grundy converted a penalty shot to get the Gamblers within 4-2.
Dubuque scored twice in a 20-second span later in the stanza to push its lead to 6-2. Robert Cronin potted his third goal of the preseason at the 14:11 mark, and Thomas Middleton followed with his first goal. Benito Posa got the Gamblers within 6-3 late in the period.
Aidan McCarty played the first 40 minutes in goal for the Saints and allowed three goals on 18 shots. Hobey Hedquist, who is expected to spend the season on the affiliates list and play for the Sioux Falls Power Midget program, played the third period and stopped all nine of the shots he faced.
Neither team scored in the final period. Dubuque finished 1-for-6 on the power play and stopped all three of the Gamblers’ man-advantage situations.
Last season against Green Bay, Dubuque won four of the seven meetings, including a pair of overtime decisions. Six of the games were decided by just one goal.
After this weekend, the Saints will have to cut their roster to 23 players ahead of the USHL deadline. They started camp with 31 players and made four moves this week to get that number to 27.