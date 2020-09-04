DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With a longer wait than usual to start the season due to a COVID-19 exposure within the program, Dyersville Beckman was fired up to begin its 2020 campaign on Friday night.
While there were positives coming out of a 42-28 loss to Anamosa at Beckman High School, the Trailblazers did also look like a team playing their first game of the season with things to work on.
And there’s no time to waste for Beckman (0-1), which opens Class 1A District 5 play next week in hosting Northeast Goose Lake.
“The last two years I’ve been playing, I don’t think I’ve seen the team this fired up and ready to go,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Trent Koelker. “We have some kinks to work out, but we play for each other and we’re going to get better.”
Koelker had a monster game for Beckman, intercepting two passes and returning one for a touchdown to open the scoring. He also caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Nick Offerman tossed for 203 yards, but the Blazers rushed for only 14 yards on the ground.
“I think everyone from Dyersville and Anamosa knows that Trent Koelker is a great football player,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “He’s going to do a lot for us.”
Anamosa quarterback Grahm Humpal terrorized the Beckman defense, rushing for 213 yards out of the option and throwing for another 177 yards with three total touchdowns. Alex Casey added 108 yards rushing as Anamosa racked up 540 total yards.
“We’re definitely about what’s up front, and we struggled,” Atwater said. “We showed our age for sure. We’re dominated with juniors and sophomores, and that shows.”
Anamosa (1-1) was moving on its first drive, when Koelker struck on the Blue Raiders’ eighth play of the game’s opening possession. The 5-foot-11 speedster jumped an out route and blazed 68 yards untouched down the left sideline for a pick-six to stake Beckman to a 7-0 lead just 2:11 into the game.
“I’ve been waiting to play for 10 months, and that was just a great way to kick it off,” Koelker said.
Most of the rest of the first half belonged to the Raiders, who went on an eight-play, 72-yard touchdown drive to tie the game on Casey’s 1-yard scoring jolt. Anamosa held a 167-8 advantage in total yards at the end of the first quarter, and that dominance continued into the second with its no-huddle attack.
Humpal scored on a 63-yard keeper to give the Raiders the lead, then less than 3 minutes later extended the advantage when connecting with Colton Borst on a 30-yard TD strike. Following a missed extra point, the Raiders held a 20-7 lead with 5:28 until halftime.
That’s when Koelker changed Beckman’s fortunes. Offerman fired a 57-yard touchdown bomb to Koelker to spark the offense and made it 20-14, then Koelker jumped another Humpal pass to the outside for his second interception, giving Beckman the ball at Anamosa’s 35-yard line with 2:07 to half.
The Blazers drove the short field over seven plays, and Offerman found Elliot Naughton for a 9-yard touchdown pass on third down with 22 seconds on the clock to deliver Beckman the lead at the break, 21-20, after Logan Burchard’s extra point.
Much like the first quarter, the Beckman offense stalled once again in the third, and Anamosa took control of the game. Humpal rumbled for 47 yards to set up a 9-yard TD run by Casey, then after an Offerman fumble gave the Raiders great field position, Humpal found Kole Dietiker on a 34-yard touchdown strike on the next play.
“We’re going to face more quarterbacks that run the option and we have to be able to stop it,” Koelker said. “But we’ve got five or six more games and we’re going to get better from this.”
After Offerman was picked off over the middle, Anamosa capped its scoring on Dietiker’s 27-yard touchdown run with 10:30 to play. Offerman found Koelker on a 20-yard TD hookup with 4:38 to go.
“Everyone makes the playoffs,” Atwater said. “This is just our first game, and we want to be playing our best football by then.”