The Potosi boys basketball team lives on.
The Chieftains defeated Kickapoo, 59-48, to advance to the Wisconsin Division 5 sectionals on Saturday in Potosi.
The second-seeded Chieftains will face No. 1 Wauzeka-Steuben on Thursday for a chance to advance to the Sectional 3 final.
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Benton 36 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Zephyrs bowed out against the top seed in the Wisconsin Division 5 regional final.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 2, Knox 1 — At Decatur, Ill.: Luke Fennelly went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored a run, and the Duhawks edged Knox for their first win in five games this season.
MidAmerica Nazarene 8-16, Clarke 2-13 — At Olathe, Kan.: Former Dubuque Senior standout Tucker Mai homered a drove in four runs, Daniel Rodriguez and Juan Lopez-Rios also homered for Clarke, but the Pride lost a slugfest in Game 2 of MidAmerica Nazarene’s doubleheader sweep.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hamline 18, Loras 7 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Clare Brunn scored five goals for Loras, Olivia Flynn and Pearl Mueller also scored, but the Duhawks (2-1) lost to Hamline.
PREP HOCKEY
Waterloo 3, Dubuque 1 — At Ames, Iowa: The Devils came up just short in the championship game of the Midwest High School Hockey League’s junior varsity state tournament. Jeremiah Snyder staked Dubuque to a 1-0 lead with a Sean Shealer-assisted goal in the first period, but Waterloo tied it 10 minutes later and scored twice in the middle period to win the title. Braden Hathaway made 20 saves for Dubuque.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Lemanski busy at state — At Wisconsin Rapids: Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Miah Lemanski capped her gymnastics career with three top-10 finishes at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet. Lemanski, a senior, placed fourth in the balance beam, eighth in the all around and 10th in vaulting.
She also added a 14th-place finish in the unevan bars