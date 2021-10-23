Dubuque Senior might be in the playoffs, or it might not.
The only way the Rams could assure their spot was with a win at Cedar Falls on Friday night in the UNI-Dome. While Senior played tough to the final horn, the Tigers wrapped up their 10th straight win over the Rams, 37-21, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Senior closed the regular season with a 5-4 overall mark. Cedar Falls improved to 6-3. The Tigers held a 20-13 lead at halftime, then used a 14-0 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away.
Quarterback Jack Gilligan ran for two touchdowns for the Rams, on jolts of 4 and 1 yards. Kyle Konrardy kicked field goals of 19 and 45 yards.
Mason City 38, Western Dubuque 22 — At Mason City, Iowa: The Bobcats (4-5) couldn’t find enough defense on the road and saw their hopes of reaching the Class 4A playoffs land on life support. Mason City (4-5) struck early and often to keep the Bobcats on their heels. Spencer Zinn rushed for two touchdowns, and Jack Clemens tossed a 55-yard TD to Nick Bryant for WD.
West Delaware 58, Charles City 14 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks rolled to the huge victory to close the regular season in a playoff tune-up.
Davenport Assumption 42, Maquoketa 14 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals closed out a winless campaign at home.
IOWA PLAYOFFS
Camanche 35, Dubuque Wahlert 20 — At Camanche, Iowa: Despite some late-season momentum, the Golden Eagles (3-6) fell in their Class 2A opener on the road to the Storm (6-3). Wahlert blitzed to a 13-0 lead behind Kennen Patraitis’ 9-yard TD run and Ryan Brosius’ 68-yard rushing score, but Camanche responded with 28 unanswered points.
Bryce Rudinger tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Carson Cummer to pull within 28-20 with 4:06 left in the third quarter, but the Storm sealed it with a touchdown with 5:29 to play.
Iowa City Regina 41, Cascade 19 — At Iowa City: The perennially-tough Regals (9-0) made it tough on the Cougars (4-5) in the Class 1A playoff opener.
Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Colby Sieverding rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third from Cole Heim, who also tossed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Alex Pitts, but a late drive down to the Lisbon 17-yard line saw their fourth-down pass batted away as the Comets (5-4) fell just short of the Lions (8-1) in the Class A opener.
Wayland Waco 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36 — At Wayland, Iowa: The Vikings (5-4) gave Wayland Waco (9-0) everything it could handle, as Ed-Co battled hard in their 8-player football playoff debut.
WISCONSIN PLAYOFFS
Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Beau Kopp connected with Carter Olson on touchdown passes of 16, 39, 43 and 25 yards as the Cubans (8-2) aired it out all over Whitehall (5-4) in their Division 6 opener to advance to a second-round showdown against Lancaster.
Lancaster 26, Onalaska Luther 16 — At Onalaska, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (5-5) played sound football on the road and secured a Division 6 first-round win over Luther (5-5). Lancaster will meet Cuba City in the second round.
Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: Braden Davis passed for two touchdowns and added a third on a rush as the Redbirds (9-1) blitzed the tri-op (3-7) in their Division 6 opener.
Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Maddox Cejka’s 64-yard TD pass to Trent Mallat gave PdC a 23-17 lead in the third quarter, but the Blackhawks (5-5) ultimately couldn’t hold off the Hornets (7-3) in their Division 5 first-round contest.
Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Mineral Point 32 — At Cedar Grove, Wis.: The Pointers (4-6) gave it everything that had in the shootout, but it was Cedar Grove-Belgium (9-1) that prevailed in the Division 6 opener.
Madison Edgewood 53, Platteville 6 — At Madison, Wis.: The Hillmen (3-7) were no match for Edgewood (10-0) in their Division 4 opener.
Black Hawk/Warren 30, Randolph 0 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The co-op program cruised past Randolph in a Division 7 opener.
Belmont 58, Oakfield 24 — At Lomira, Wis.: The Braves (7-2) earned a measure of revenge after losing to Oakfield earlier this season, cruising in the 8-player first-round contest.
ILLINOIS
Durand/Pecatonica 22, Stockton 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks couldn’t find the scoreboard in their regular-season finale, getting blanked by the co-op.
Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62 — At Hiawatha, Ill.: The Wildcats lost in a wild shootout to Hiawatha in exciting 8-player action.