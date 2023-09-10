You probably won’t witness something like this in the regular season.
Caelum Dick scored an extra-attacker goal 97 seconds into overtime to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 3-2 preseason victory at Chicago on Saturday night. Dubuque coach Kirk MacDonald made the highly unusual move of pulling goalie Kevin Reidler to set up a 4-on-3 that Dick converted after Juraj Pekarcik and Erik Pahlsson zipped the puck around the perimeter of the Steel zone.
“You don’t see it very often. It almost cost us, but it ended up working out in the end,” Dick said. “I think it’s awesome and it shows that Kirk has confidence in the boys to get it done without a goalie in the net. It’s definitely a ballsy move, but it gives the boys confidence knowing that he trusted us to get the win there.
“It’s just preseason, but it’s still important to get a win. Everybody wants to win. We played like a team tonight, and we were rewarded for it. It’s only going to bring us closer together as a team.”
MacDonald has been itching to pull his goalie in overtime for years, and he figured Saturday would be the right circumstance to try it.
In North America, a team giving up a goal after pulling its goaltender in overtime forfeits the bonus standings point for taking a game beyond regulation time. Standings points don’t matter in the preseason.
“We’d have to have had the division clinched for me to do it in the regular season, but I love it because the defense has no clue what’s going on,” MacDonald said. “They’re in panic mode, and you can take advantage of that. Our boys were just playing hockey and snapping it around. It was awesome.”
The Saints gained possession 28 seconds into overtime, so goalie Reidler made a beeline to the bench for Lucas St. Louis to join the attack. Dubuque lost possession, but Dick muscled the puck away from Kolin Sisson, who didn’t realize he had an empty net, to set up the final 27 seconds of overtime. Dick wired a wrist shot through goalie Louka Cloutier for the game winner.
Josh Giuliani scored for the second straight night, and Matthew Desiderio also found the back of the net in regulation for Dubuque. St. Louis, Dick and Saxton Tess tallied assists as the Saints earned a weekend split after suffering a 6-5 home loss to Green Bay on Friday night.
During the weekend, 13 different players tallied a point and seven different players scored a goal for the Saints. Dubuque wraps up its exhibition slate with a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids this weekend.
“I thought it was a great weekend,” MacDonald said. “We should have been up, 7-2, (Friday) night after two periods because we were dominating, but we just didn’t finish all of our chances. What I really liked was our effort. Our skill (players) works really hard and they competed.
“We have a lot of depth. We were thinking about cutting down the roster this weekend, but we probably won’t just yet because we want to take an extra look at some guys. Those decisions are a lot harder than they were last year at this time. It’s exciting to have so many good hockey players who love to compete. They carry themselves like pros, and I’m impressed by all of them.”