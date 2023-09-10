Saints Vs. Steel Playoff
Buy Now

Defenseman Caelum Dick scored in overtime against Chicago on Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill., to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 3-2 preseason win.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

You probably won’t witness something like this in the regular season.

Caelum Dick scored an extra-attacker goal 97 seconds into overtime to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 3-2 preseason victory at Chicago on Saturday night. Dubuque coach Kirk MacDonald made the highly unusual move of pulling goalie Kevin Reidler to set up a 4-on-3 that Dick converted after Juraj Pekarcik and Erik Pahlsson zipped the puck around the perimeter of the Steel zone.

Recommended for you