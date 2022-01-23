Dubuque Hempstead’s George Holesinger captured the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in the 200-yard freestyle on Saturday at the University of Iowa pool.
Holesinger swam a 1:44.75 to beat Iowa City West’s Max Gerke by .04 seconds to claim Dubuque’s lone title. The Mustangs finished fourth in the combined standings and second in the Valley Division, while Rick Loeffelholz and his assistants earned divisional coaching staff of the year accolades.
“It’s a testament to guys and how well they swam today,” Loeffelholz said of the award. “What a great day for our relays. We’re really pleased with how well they swam here, especially because this is where state will be in a few weeks.”
Hempstead’s 200 freestyle relay team of Holesinger, Mitchell Konichek, Michael Rhett Gilbertson and Brandon Decker finished second, while the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays each finished third. John Maloney (backstroke), Konichek (breaststroke), Aiden Yaklich (butterfly) and Decker (freestyle) swam the medley, while Gilbertson, Yaklich, Decker and Holesinger comprised the 400 free relay.
Hempstead also got third-place individual finishes from Holesinger in the 100 freestyle and Yaklich in the 100 butterfly.
Dubuque Senior placed ninth overall. Freshman Zack Heiar led Senior with a third-place swim in the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 57, Scales Mound 53 — At Nora Gym: The Rams handed Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Scales Mound its first loss of the season. Jonathan Wille and Jalen Johnson posted 11 points apiece to lead Senior (6-6).
Bellevue Marquette 53, Hillcrest Academy 50 — At Kalona, Iowa: Kannon Still had 15 points to lead the Mohawks to a road win.
Stockton 52, Amboy 28 — At Stockton, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser scored 12 points and Ian Broshous added 11 as the Blackhawks improved to 8-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 61, Crestwood 30 — At Cresco, Iowa: The Rams (8-5) went on the road and picked up a convincing non-conference win over the Cadets.
Decorah 54, Dyersville Beckman 50 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers fought tough to the end but couldn’t get past the Vikings.
Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23 — At Barneveld, Wis.: Senior Lily Krahn, a University of Wisconsin commit, scored 18 points, becoming only the third player in the history of Blackhawks basketball for boys or girls to top 1,500 career points in PdC’s rout of Barneveld.
Mineral Point 67, Belleville 47 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Pointers remained undefeated with an impressive win over sixth-ranked Belleville.
PREP WRESTLING
Mustangs 3rd — At Iowa City: Josiah Schaetzle scored a pin in 34 seconds at 170 pounds to help Dubuque Hempstead beat Iowa City High, 45-28, in the third-place match at the Bean City Duals. The Mustangs also earned wins over Columbus/Lone Tree (66-15), Muscatine (50-30) and Oskaloosa (49-21).
Bobcats claim title — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Drew Burds (145), Logan Massey (170), Greyson Gardner (182), Evan Surface (195), Dakota Hoffman (220) and Brody Steger (285) claimed championships as Western Dubuque captured the team title at the six-team Red Raider Invitational.
Rams 5th — At Wyoming, Iowa: Dubuque Senior placed fifth at the John Byers Invitaitonal with 108 points. Beau Healey placed second at 160, while Alex Kirman (113), Seth Connolly (138), and Cohen Pfohl (285) all finished in third place.
Maquoketa’s Ben Thines was crowned the champion at 108 and Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Schaul won at 152.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 74, UW-Stout 72 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Quentin Shields made 11 of 20 shots from the field for a game-high 32 points, and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals as the NCAA Division III No. 2-ranked Pioneers (17-1, 6-1 WIAC) rallied from a 38-25 halftime deficit to clip the Blue Devils (12-6, 3-4).
Central Methodist 75, Clarke 68 — At Kehl Center: Jordan Lake scored 20 points and Jacob Fierst added 18, but the Pride (10-10) couldn’t get past Central Methodist (15-7).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 81, Central Methodist 71 — At Kehl Center: Nicole McDermott scored 15 points and iced the game away with a clutch 3-pointer as the Pride (20-2, 11-0 Heart of America Conference) finished a big win over NAIA No. 13-ranked Central Methodist.
Dubuque 95, Central 58 — At Pella, Iowa: Allison Bailey netted 26 points, Tabria Thomas added 18, and Karsen Kershner had 16, as the Spartans (11-7, 5-4 American Rivers Conference) routed the Dutch.
UW-Stout 69, UW-Platteville 67 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask had a game-high 23 points and Brynlee Nelson added 17, but the Pioneers (9-8, 2-5 WIAC) fell.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks 2-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: No. 2-ranked Loras handled Luther, 43-4, in its first match at the American Rivers Conference Duals. Aiden Evans (133), Gabe Fisher (165), Jacob Krakow (174) and Shane Liegel (184) earned pins.
The Duhawks rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 3-ranked Coe, 19-18, in a marquee matchup. Zeke Smith (157) recorded a pin to spark the comeback.
Spartans 2-1 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Dubuque defeated Buena Vista (34-7) and Central (30-12), but fell to Wartburg (43-0) at the A-R-C Duals. Zarik Anderson (157), Kurtis Modlin (184), London Castillo (285), and Jaymoreye Gonzales (184) had pins for the Spartans.