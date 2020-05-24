Ronald David Rennison had barely graduated from Dubuque Senior when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1987.
He wasn’t the first Rennison to do so — Ronald’s grandfather, Burdette, fought in World War II and his father, Harry, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Nor was he the last — Ronald’s younger brother, Randy, served the Armed Forces, and his nephew, Joseph, is currently stationed in Camp Pendleton with the Marine Corps.
Ronald was emblematic of his family’s sense of duty. He was discharged honorably after several years of service, only to be called back in the early 1990s after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, better known as the Gulf War.
There, Spc. Ronald Rennison paid the ultimate sacrifice. He was in Saudi Arabia for one day when a Scud missile took his life along with 26 others. He died on Feb. 25, 1991, just three days before the end of Operation Desert Storm. He was 21.
“A lot of individuals I talked to over the years said he was quite outgoing,” said Randy Rennison of his older brother. “He’d do anything to help you out as best as he can. Him willing to go back into the armed services without hesitation shows you the kind of person he was.”
This will be a very different Memorial Day for the Rennison family. Randy, the executive director of the Dubuque Veteran Affairs office, normally pays his respects to the fallen by observing the local American Legion’s annual ceremony. Then he pays a visit to his brother’s grave site.
Because of social distancing, Randy Rennison won’t be able to attend the Legion’s now canceled ceremony. As for paying respects to Ronald, this year the Rennisons are doing so with the help of NASCAR.
During today’s Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race, Spc. Rennison’s name will be displayed above the windshield of the No. 96 car, driven by Daniel Suarez. All 40 drivers in the race will honor a fallen hero this way as part of NASCAR’s “600 Miles of Remembrance.”
NASCAR has been honoring veterans like this since 2015. The race will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, airing at 5 p.m. on Fox.
A high school friend of Randy Rennison, Barry Boeckenstedt has worked on NASCAR crews on and off for the last 17 years — including several races with Suarez’s team, Gaunt Brothers Racing. Having personally witnessed the 600 Miles of Remembrance, Boeckenstedt encouraged the Rennisons to submit Ronald’s name for the race.
“Every year, before that race, they do taps and a 21-gun salute,” said Boeckenstedt, who now resides in Huntersville, N.C. (a suburb of Charlotte). “It always reminds me of that day when (Ronald) was buried. ... It’s just different from any other race where you’re thinking about the fallen. (The drivers) get to do what they love, but (the fallen) didn’t even get to make it there.”
That connection was all the convincing the Suarez team needed. The No. 96 car received a patriotic red, white and blue paint job in honor of the fallen.
“I have a lot of respect for people like Spc. Rennison who serve our country and protect us, and especially the ones who pay the ultimate price like he did,” Suarez said in an email to the TH, adding that he feels lucky that the race is taking place as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m very proud to be part of the sport that gives so much respect to the service members. I’m very happy to be racing this weekend with such special meaning, and a very special red, white and blue Toyota paint scheme to honor America, and we’re looking forward to carrying the name of a special solider, also.”
Normally, families of those honored are invited to Charlotte to observe the race in person. However, NASCAR is not allowing spectators in this year’s event due to social distancing. Instead, the Rennisons will receive a gift package from NASCAR, including an acrylic race car header with Spc. Rennison’s name on it.
Regardless of those changed circumstances, Randy Rennison simply appreciates that NASCAR goes to such lengths to honor the fallen.
“I just want to thank Mr. Suarez a lot for showing respect for my brother and making his name known for pretty much the whole nation,” Randy Rennison said. “I think it’s outstanding when any event or sporting team honors veterans and keeps their promises to veterans by being a proud supporter. Showing respect to veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice is outstanding.”
Needless to say, the Rennison family will be following No. 96 with great interest this afternoon.
“It feels great that even with what’s going on now that people are still looking at the upcoming national holiday with remembrance of who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Randy Rennison said.