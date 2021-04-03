As far as Dakota Rager was concerned, CrossFit competitions were a thing of his past.
That all changed on March 19 when Rager walked into Dubuque’s CrossFit Restoration for what he thought would just be a typical workout for the day.
Rager, a student in the University of Dubuque’s aviation program, quickly changed into gym attire and joined in. The group that day was modeling the 21.2 event from the CrossFit Open series — an online version of CrossFit in which competitors submit results virtually in order to advance to the CrossFit Games. The 21.2 event is a hybrid workout consisting of an ascending ladder of dumbbell snatches in between a set amount of burpee box jumps and has only a 44 % completion rate for males in the 20-minute time cap.
“I showed up and they were like, ‘Hurry up, we’re starting in 6 minutes,”’ Rager said. I was still wearing my dress clothes from flying, so I ran and changed and came back out and I hopped in. I tried pretty hard, but not my absolute hardest because I was a little tired. So, I got done, looked at the clock and thought, ‘I’m pretty sure that was a really fast time.”’
Rager completed the workout in 9 minutes and 10 seconds, which sparked his curiosity even further.
“The workout has been done once before in the Open and last time it was done, the winning time on the male side was 9 minutes and 57 seconds,” Rager said. “I guess if I just beat that by 40 seconds, maybe I should actually do this again and give it my best shot and win this overall workout.”
Rager went back to the gym the following Monday and officially threw his name in the CrossFit Open 21.2 event currently taking place.
He intended to give it his best shot. What he did instead, was set a new world record.
The 29-year-old Ohio native not only bested his previous time of 9:10; he demolished it, setting a CrossFit world record of 8:48.
“I had no intention of competing this year or trying to win this workout,” Rager said. “It just kind of happened because I gave it a little test run and it went well.”
A former engineer diver in the Army and firefighter in North Carolina, Rager first became interested in CrossFit workouts in 2013 based upon the recommendation of his father.
“It was on ESPN and my father showed it to me when I was home for Christmas,” he said. “By chance of luck, there was a gym opening up right next to my house and they were giving away the first month for $10 to new members. “I went in, gave it a shot and have been doing it ever since.”
While he has not officially entered competitions in a few years, Rager is no stranger to competing on the circuit’s highest level. He participated in the CrossFit Games team division in 2015 and 2016, and individually in 2017. It is also not Rager’s first triumph, as he finished first in the 18.3 event in 2018.
Rager said that while he’s always been intrigued by fitness, he especially enjoys the pace and motivation CrossFit workouts provide.
“It’s very high intensity,” he said. “You can get your workout in a lot quicker than if you went to a regular gym. With CrossFit, you can be done in 30 minutes very easily. It usually takes place in a class setting, so it’s a great way to just have other people to work out with. It’s a good way to make friends and everybody wants to try a little harder when there is a group there.”
As far as getting back into full competition mode, Rager feels there is something to be said about going out on top.
“People are constantly asking me, but I’m pretty content with where it’s ended here,” he said. “Never say never, but I don’t think I’m competing after this year.”