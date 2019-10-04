Cuba City dropped its first SWAL volleyball match of the season to Riverdale a little more than two weeks ago. The Cubans were sure to take care of business when the Chieftains entered Jerry Petitgoue Court on Thursday.
Hailey Stich recorded a match-high 16 kills, Kiera Holzemer finished with 16 digs and Autumn Deppe added 14 assists as Cuba City swept Riverdale, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13.
The previous loss to the Chieftains — in five sets on Sept. 17 — remains the Cubans’ lone defeat in the SWAL this year. They improved to 17-5, 7-1 in league play to maintain the top spot in the SWAL.
Matilyn Terpstra finished with four blocks to lead Cuba City.
Potosi 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Lily Post finished with 13 kills, Kylie Reuter added 11 and Justice Udelhofen posted 14 digs as the Chieftains swept the Comets, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-18. Anna Kartman led Cassville with 11 kills.
Benton 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Sarah Fluhr had 25 assists and three aces and Alexis Redfearn went off for 24 kills as the Zephyrs escaped the Miners in five sets. Reva Spillane finished with a match-high 53 assists to lead Shullsburg.
Cascade 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Jess Hoffman finished with 27 assists, Ally Hoffman added 12 kills and 14 digs and the Cougars hammered the Rebels for a River Valley Conference sweep, 25-6, 25-11 and 25-17. The win clinches the RVC North for Cascade.
Maquoketa 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals won their sixth match out of eight despite eight aces out of the Mohawks’ Ellie O’Brien.
Alburnett 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings squandered a 2-1 lead in the match, dropping Set 4, 25-20, and Set 5, 15-9.
Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: MaKenna Curran finished with eight kills and Maggie Furlong added six as the Pirates blew past the Hornets, 25-8 and 25-10.
Warren 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Julia Finazzo finished with three aces and three kills but the Wildcats dropped a nailbiter second set, 29-27, and couldn’t avoid the sweep.
Stockton 2, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Katie Wright finished with nine kills and nine digs to lead the Blackhawks to a sweep.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Rams win Bud Williams Invite — At Iowa City: Claire Edmondson placed second in 18:24.24, Lillian Schmidt finished third in 18:41.95 and Izzy Gorton was fifth in 19:04.27 to lead the Dubuque Senior girls cross country team to a first place team finish in the Bud Williams Invitational.
Kate Miron was 11th and Grace Ries was 16th to round out the Rams, who scored 37 points as a team to out-pace runner-up Iowa City High.
The Senior boys finished seventh overall out of 12 teams, led by Connor Kilgore in 25th place.