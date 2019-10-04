Cuba City dropped its first SWAL volleyball match of the season to Riverdale a little more than two weeks ago. The Cubans were sure to take care of business when the Chieftains entered Jerry Petitgoue Court on Thursday.

Hailey Stich recorded a match-high 16 kills, Kiera Holzemer finished with 16 digs and Autumn Deppe added 14 assists as Cuba City swept Riverdale, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13.

The previous loss to the Chieftains — in five sets on Sept. 17 — remains the Cubans’ lone defeat in the SWAL this year. They improved to 17-5, 7-1 in league play to maintain the top spot in the SWAL.

Matilyn Terpstra finished with four blocks to lead Cuba City.

Potosi 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Lily Post finished with 13 kills, Kylie Reuter added 11 and Justice Udelhofen posted 14 digs as the Chieftains swept the Comets, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-18. Anna Kartman led Cassville with 11 kills.

Benton 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Sarah Fluhr had 25 assists and three aces and Alexis Redfearn went off for 24 kills as the Zephyrs escaped the Miners in five sets. Reva Spillane finished with a match-high 53 assists to lead Shullsburg.

Cascade 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Jess Hoffman finished with 27 assists, Ally Hoffman added 12 kills and 14 digs and the Cougars hammered the Rebels for a River Valley Conference sweep, 25-6, 25-11 and 25-17. The win clinches the RVC North for Cascade.

Maquoketa 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals won their sixth match out of eight despite eight aces out of the Mohawks’ Ellie O’Brien.

Alburnett 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings squandered a 2-1 lead in the match, dropping Set 4, 25-20, and Set 5, 15-9.

Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: MaKenna Curran finished with eight kills and Maggie Furlong added six as the Pirates blew past the Hornets, 25-8 and 25-10.

Warren 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Julia Finazzo finished with three aces and three kills but the Wildcats dropped a nailbiter second set, 29-27, and couldn’t avoid the sweep.

Stockton 2, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Katie Wright finished with nine kills and nine digs to lead the Blackhawks to a sweep.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Rams win Bud Williams Invite — At Iowa City: Claire Edmondson placed second in 18:24.24, Lillian Schmidt finished third in 18:41.95 and Izzy Gorton was fifth in 19:04.27 to lead the Dubuque Senior girls cross country team to a first place team finish in the Bud Williams Invitational.

Kate Miron was 11th and Grace Ries was 16th to round out the Rams, who scored 37 points as a team to out-pace runner-up Iowa City High.

The Senior boys finished seventh overall out of 12 teams, led by Connor Kilgore in 25th place.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.