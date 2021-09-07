A brief update of area players in Minor League Baseball, through Sunday’s games:
COLIN REA
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235. Age: 31. Position: Right-handed pitcher. Hometown: Cascade, Iowa. Organization: Milwaukee Brewers. Current team: Nashville Sounds. League: Triple-A East. Acquired: Signed free-agent contract Aug. 13.
On Friday, Rea allowed two runs on four hits, struck out three and walked two in 5 1/3 innings of a 5-4 victory over Louisville. In four games with the Sounds, he is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliever. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. League: Low-A East. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
In 12 2/3 innings over 12 relief appearances, he is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA, one save and 23 strikeouts against seven walks.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 190. Age: 18. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: ACL Rangers. League: Arizona Complex League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 Draft.
In 11 games, he is hitting .194 (7-for-36) with three doubles, one homer, five walks and four RBIs. Moller has a .341 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage.