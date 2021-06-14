It might not have been exactly the Olympic trials experience Collin Schuster envisioned, but it managed to be awe-inspiring nonetheless.
Schuster and John Colin became the third and fourth members of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes to participate in the United States Olympic Swimming Trials last week in Omaha, Neb. Nick Hinz swim in the 2000 trials, and Jordan Huff made it in 2008 and again in 2012.
USA Swimming used a different format for the trials in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The slower qualifiers swam in the first wave of the trials last week and had the opportunity to advance to the second wave, which includes the faster qualifiers and began this weekend.
The two-wave format was designed to spread out the swimmers. USA Swimming officials made the decision in January, when questions still remained about the pandemic.
“It was an amazing opportunity just to swim in the same venue as countless Olympians, and the experience was second-to-none,” said Schuster, who returned to Evanston, Ill., after the trials to complete final exams for his freshman year at Northwestern University. “You grow up watching the Olympic trials, so you understand how big the stage is and what it means to perform under those circumstances.
“I’m definitely glad I went. It wasn’t quite the same as if the Olympians would have been there, but I understand they had to set it up that way because of COVID. It kept the arena less packed, and, in a way, it took some of the pressure off because you were competing against swimmers who are more of your speed. You could just focus on swimming your race.”
Schuster, a Guttenberg, Iowa, native who attended the Singapore American School and swims for DASH when in the United States, swam a 58.71 in the 100-meter backstroke at the Olympic trials to finish 59th in the first wave despite being sidelined by a bout with the coronavirus in late spring. His lifetime best in the event is a 56.40.
Colin, a Dubuque Senior all-stater who graduated from the University of Iowa in December, put down a 58.11 to finish 57th in the first wave at the Olympic trials after a somewhat sporadic spring of training in California. His lifetime best is a 56.47.
“Obviously, you would have liked to have been there when Ryan Lochte, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky were swimming, but it was still an awesome experience to see a couple of DASH guys compete on that stage,” said Doug Colin, John Colin’s father and the head coach and executive team director of DASH. “John’s still kind of kicking around the idea of continuing his training to take a run at the next Olympic trials three years down the road, and Collin will be training at Northwestern the next three years, so they both have a shot at doing this again.”
Schuster qualified for the Big Ten Championships as a freshman. He reached the finals in the 200-yard backstroke and also competed in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“Just going to the Olympic trials is very motivating for the next three years,” Schuster said. “The timing for the next trials is pretty much perfect, because it comes at the end of my collegiate career. But I learned a lot by going to the trials about what it’s like to compete in a big arena and on that stage. You get a feel for what the best swimmers in the world do to perform in that environment.
“In this sport, there’s always room for improvement. I know I can be more consistent with my stroke and my endurance. If I keep improving, who knows? Maybe I can make the finals at the next Olympic trials. That’s the hope.”