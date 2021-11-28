Here is a capsule look at local teams in the River Valley Conference this season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Chet Knake (ninth year, 67-112)
Last season — 6-16, 5-14 RVC
Key players — Colby Sieverding (Sr., G), Cole Heim (Sr., G), Jackson Mueller (Sr., C), Jensen Wedeking (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Comets return four starters, led by a dynamic scorer in Sieverding, who finished with 16.2 points per game last season and added 1.3 assists per contest. Sieverding can shoot the 3 and drive to the hole, and he has the promise of a strong senior season after earning second team all-RVC last season. Heim added 6.3 points per game last season and he’ll be counted on to provide more in the scoring department, but also had 3 assists per game. Mueller was the Comets’ leading rebounder last winter. For the first time since joining the conference, Bellevue finally earned a win over rival Cascade last season, and the program is hoping to build off of that for more success this season.
Outlook — For the first team since the creation of the River Valley, the Cougars were in the middle of the pack and looking up in the standings. An inexperienced group took some lumps last season, and with three starters in Eli Green, Cooper Rausch and Jackson McAleer having graduated, the Cougars and second-year coach McMullen face another tough task but are still hoping to see some strides made this winter. Green was the leading scorer last year, so everyone will have to pick up the slack — while the defense was still stout, the offense was a work in progress last year. Big man McDermott averaged 5.6 points and 4 rebounds and will be asked to do more. The progress of Roling, Manternach and Hoffman could go a long way in the success of the Cougars.