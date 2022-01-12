Ben Freed had an answer for Dubuque Wahlert.
So did Nolan Berendes.
Freed scored 26 points, shooting 10-for-12 from the free-throw line, and Berendes drained four 3-pointers as the Golden Eagles clipped the Little Hawks, 60-58, on Tuesday in Iowa City.
Duke Faley added 13 points and Berendes finished with 12 for the Eagles, who led, 28-24, at halftime.
Dubuque Hempstead 71, Iowa City West 54 — At Iowa City: Cameron Fens scored 23 points and Kellen Strohmeyer scored 15 of his 19 in the second half as the Mustangs surged past the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Dubuque Senior 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Walker Tart scored 14 points to pace the Rams, but the Saints pulled away for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
Iowa City Liberty 51, Western Dubuque 48 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Carson Schute scored 14 points and Nick Bryant had 10 to lead the Bobcats, but the Lightning held on for an MVC win.
Northeast Goose Lake 50, Cascade 33 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Cole McDermott led the Cougars (4-9) with 11 points, but the Rebels (8-4) closed the game on a 19-5 run to seal the victory.
Bellevue Marquette 50, Clinton Prince of Peace 24 — At Clinton, Iowa: Kannon Still scored 14 points and the Mohawks built a 24-8 halftime lead en route to a rout of Prince of Peace.
Edgewood-Colesburg 95, Starmont 35 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings outscored Starmont, 32-8, in the opening quarter en route to building a 52-point halftime lead in a blowout win over the Stars.
Clayton Ridge 56, North Fayette Valley 43 — At West Union, Iowa: The Eagles surged past the TigerHawks for the victory.
Seneca 53, Shullsburg 30 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kaile Scott scored nine points to lead the Miners in a non-conference loss.
Lancaster 53, Potosi 51 — At Potosi, Wis.: D.J. Kelley hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Zach Koeller added 12, and the Flying Arrows edged the Chieftains.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City West 62, Dubuque Hempstead 39 — At Moody Gymnasium: Jaelyn Tigges scored 14 points and Chandler Houselog had 11 to pace the Mustangs in a home loss to the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Dubuque Senior 44 — At Nora Gym: Elly Haber scored 14 points and Anna Kruse had 10, but the Saints held off the Rams.
Iowa City High 80, Dubuque Wahlert 61 — At Wahlert Gym: Maria Freed led Wahlert with 15 points, Claire Lueken added 12 and Emma Donovan 11, but City High used a 28-5 second-quarter run to rally past the Golden Eagles.
Iowa City Liberty 60, Western Dubuque 46 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Lighting toppled the Bobcats in their Mississippi Valley Conference clash.
Mount Vernon 62, Dyersville Beckman 46 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Mustangs raced out to a 30-12 halftime lead and held off the Trailblazers from there.
Williamsburg 54, West Delaware 49 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: The Hawks couldn’t climb out of an eight-point halftime deficit against the Raiders.
Clinton Prince of Peace 51, Bellevue Marquette 43 — At Clinton, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored a game-high 18 points and Megan Kremer added 14, but the Mohawks couldn’t climb out of a seven-point halftime deficit.
North Fayette Valley 43, Clayton Ridge 29 — At West Union, Iowa: The TigerHawks rolled past the Eagles in their Upper Iowa Conference clash.
East Dubuque 36, Warren 31 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 14 points and Mia Wilwert added 11 as East Dubuque (4-14) topped Warren.
Fennimore 59, Riverdale 41 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Eagles cruised past Riverdale in their SWAL contest.
Lancaster 60, River Ridge (Wis.) 40 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Flying Arrows cruised past the Timberwolves in their non-conference tilt.
Prairie du Chien 56, Onalaska 26 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Makenna Forde scored 18 points and Allison Allbee added 12 as the Blackhawks routed Onalaska.
PREP BOWLING
Rams sweep — At Cherry Lanes: Logan Jasper rolled a 196-212—408 series to lead the Dubuque Senior boys to a narrow 2,947-2,927 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier. Jaquelyn Hochrein bowled a 174-218—392 series as the Rams girls beat the Saints, 2,660-1,898.
PREP WRESTLING
Comets go 0-3 — At Fairbank, Iowa: Ryder Michels went 3-0 while bouncing between 220 and 285, and Jake Hiland (138), Kempton Sikkema (170) and Jack Hiland (195) also registered wins as Bellevue lost against North Fayette Valley (57-15), East Buchanan (54-6) and host Wapsie Valley (66-8).
Vikings drop pair — At Sumner, Iowa: Marcus Gaul (106), Peyton Gaul (120) and Dawson Bergan (126) each registered a pin, but Edgewood-Colesburg lost duals against South Winneshiek (64-18) and host Sumner-Fredericksburg (64-6).
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 122, Dubuque Senior 37 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Zack Heiar went 23.91 to win the 50-yard freestyle for the Rams’ lone win of the meet. Jarrett Herber finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 freestyle.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City/Darlington 131.15, Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 129.75 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Quin Haesler won the balance beam (8.2) and floor exercise (9.175), and was second in vault (8.45) and uneven bars (8.525) to win the all-around title (34.35) and help Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City/Darlington to a dual victory on Monday.