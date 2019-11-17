The University of Dubuque football team needed a lot of dominoes to fall in order to earn a share of the American Rivers Conference championship on Saturday.
Those dominoes didn’t fall, as Central beat Coe and claimed the outright title and NCAA Division III postseason berth. But the Spartans still closed another successful season on a high note.
Dwayne Allen Jr. rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown to become the all-time leading rusher in UD program history, and the Spartans cruised past Nebraska Wesleyan, 42-7, in Lincoln, Neb.
Allen Jr., a native of Hampshire, Ill., closed his Spartans career with 3,086 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns. He surpassed Justin Spaulding’s mark of 3,054 career rushing yards set in 2011. Allen Jr.’s 23 rushing scores ties him with Dale Giesler (1956-59) for seventh in school history.
Sean Duffy tossed two first-quarter touchdowns and Cuba City, Wis., native Kordell Stillmunkes added 52 yards and a score on the ground for UD (7-3, 6-2 A-R-C).
Wartburg 48, Loras 7 — At Waverly, Iowa: Jerry McDaniel scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter, but that’s all the Duhawks (5-5, 4-4 A-R-C) could manage in their season finale, as the Knights (9-1, 7-1) held the Loras offense to 267 total yards.
Grand View 60, Clarke 6 — At Des Moines: Kenyon Williams tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Riley Langford early in the second quarter to pull within four, but it was all NAIA No. 4-ranked Grand View (11-0) from there as the Pride closed their inaugural season 2-9 overall.
UW-River Falls 31, UW-Platteville 24 — At River Falls, Wis.: The Falcons (2-8, 1-6 WIAC) stunned the Pioneers (7-3, 4-3) to pick up their only league win of the season and sunk any hopes Platteville had of an at-large berth into the postseason. Colin Schuetz threw for 346 yards and a score but tossed three interceptions for the Pioneers.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks send 3 to nationals — At Waverly, Iowa: Sophomore Kassie Rosenbum, a former Clayton Ridge prep, won the NCAA Division III Central Regional championship in 22:00 to advance to the national championships in Louisville, Ky., next Saturday.
Also advancing was teammate Audrey Miller, finishing seventh overall in 22:39. The Duhawks placed third as a team and will find out today if that was enough to earn an at-large berth into the team field in Louisville.
Also advancing to nationals on the men’s side was Loras’ Luke Guttormson, who placed seventh in 25:48.
Pioneers’ Klokow to nationals — At Winneconne, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Zach Klokow placed fifth overall in 24:49 at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional, earning his way to next Saturday’s national championships in Louisville. The time was a personal best for the UW-P senior.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 88, UW-Oshkosh 83 (OT) — At Loras AWC: Courtney Schnoor scored a team-high 23 points, Macenzie Kraemer added 22 points and Edgewood-Colesburg product Kari Fitzpatrick scored 19 points as the Duhawks (3-0) outlasted the No. 17-ranked Titans (2-1).
Dubuque 80, North Central 75 — At Naperville, Ill.: The Spartans (2-0) rallied from an 11-point deficit at halftime to pick up the road win, led by freshman River Ridge (Ill.) prep Tabria Thomas’ 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
UW-Platteville 63, Chicago 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 21 points and Morgan Horstman added 19 as the Pioneers improved to 4-0.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 85, Concordia (Wis.) 65 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks (3-0) cruised behind Rowan McGowen’s 25 points, with Cole Navigato adding 18 points and 15 from Jordan Boyd.
PREP HOCKEY
Sioux City 8, Dubuque 0 — At Sioux City, Iowa: Kai Barner scored three goals and Smith Archer and Dayson Tucker added two each to lead the Metros to the home victory. The two teams also play today in Sioux City.
Cedar Rapids 4, Dubuque 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dane Schope scored all three goals, Tristan Priest had a pair of assists and Keegan Lesch added a single helper in the Devils’ road loss Thursday.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Albert-Nelson places 8th at state — At Madison, Wis.: Madison Albert-Nelson, a senior on the Platteville/Lancaster swim team, placed eighth in the 100 yard butterfly at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet on Friday night. She swam a 58.80 to shave .27 seconds off her seed time from last week’s sectional meet in Baraboo and also improved two places from her seed. She placed 13th in the event last year, 10th as a sophomore and 13th as a freshman.