dcx-06022021-spt-state-golf-00812A0010.jpg
Buy Now

Beckman Catholic’s Nate Offerman tees off to start his round during the 2021 Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Fort Dodge. Offerman is back for his senior season with the Trailblazers.

 Don Zieser/Dyersville Commercial

There should be some competitive golf displayed among the area’s eastern Iowa boys prep golf teams this spring between the River Valley, Tri-Rivers, Upper Iowa, and WaMac conferences.

A common theme among these teams is a lot of youth being counted on for continued growth and performance.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.