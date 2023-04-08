There should be some competitive golf displayed among the area’s eastern Iowa boys prep golf teams this spring between the River Valley, Tri-Rivers, Upper Iowa, and WaMac conferences.
A common theme among these teams is a lot of youth being counted on for continued growth and performance.
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Beckman Catholic
Coach — Darian Michels (25th season, 779-526-10 overall)
Last season — 59-4, second place WaMac East Division, first place Wamac SuperMeet, first place sectionals, second place districts, second place Class 2A state tournament.
Returning starters — Luke Harwick (jr.), Nathan Offerman (sr.), Noah Boge (sr.), Brady Bockenstedt (sr.)
Other returning veteran — TJ Thier (jr.)
Promising newcomers — Sam Kfapfl (sr.), Lucas Oltmanns (soph.), Jonah Recker (soph.), Joe Engler (soph.).
Outlook — Beckman returns some real star power from last season’s decorated Class 2A state runner-up team. Luke Harwick and Nathan Offerman both return after notable performances in conference, district and state-tournament play. Both earned first-team all-state, and first-team all-WaMac honors. Harwick was the state medalist runner-up, and Offerman was the district medalist in the team state qualifier. In addition, Noah Boge and Brady Bockenstedt were WaMac first team honorees, and Boge finished fourth in the team district qualifier. While Beckman will be in Year 1of the River Valley Conference, with five of its six starters returning, the Trailblazers look poised for another standout season.
Maquoketa
Coach — Jack Foley (1st year)
Last season — 5th place in WaMaC conference
Returning starters — Spencer Lamar (jr.), Nathaniel Ehlinger (jr.)
Other returning veterans — Atlee Lamar (soph.), Lucas Ihrig (sr.), Bryce Taylor (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Tate Streets (fr.), Jacob Nabb (soph.), Ethan Winegar (fr.), Johnny Burns (sr.)
Outlook — While there isn’t a lot of varsity experience returning for the Cardinals, two of the top three scorers from last season do return. With Maquoketa also in its first year in the River Valley Conference, the Cardinals are excited to get started, and hope to be competitive.
Cascade
Coach — Steve Weber (1st season)
Last season — 21-24, 5th place in conference.
Returning starters — Nathan Schoeckemoehl (soph.), Jacob Stoll (jr.)
Other returning veteran — Brody Beecher (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Jackson Lieurance (soph.), Bayne Manternach (soph.), Brady Schemme (fr.), Tyler Smith (fr.)
Outlook — First-year coach Steve Weber has a very young team, and will have to count on several of the newcomers to improve on last season’s performance.
Bellevue
Coach — Chet Knake
Last season — 11-27, 12th place in conference
Returning starters — Jensen Wedeking
Other returning veteran — Hunter Merrick
Promising newcomers — Aiden Harms (fr.), Kempton Sikkema (soph.), Tate Giesemann (fr.), Cal Bonifas (fr.), Owen Putman (fr.), Owen Portz (fr.), Kaden Miller (fr.), Colt Scheckel (fr.).
Outlook — Bellevue has only three upperclassmen on its entire roster, the majority of which consists of freshman. Outside of Jensen Wedeking, who has state potential as an individual, the Comets have little experience to draw upon for the upcoming season.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
Bellevue Marquette
Coach — Jordan Albertson (4th season)
Returning starters — Cameron Templeton (soph.), Spencer Roeder (soph.), Aidan Clausen
Other returning veterans — Jaden Dondlinger (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Evan Scott (sr.), Charlie Lane (soph.), Trevor Klein (sr.), Jaylin Theisen (soph.)
Outlook — Albertson feels he has a solid number of kids out for golf this season with lots of potential to challenge the returning starters, and hopefully be competitive in the conference.
Maquoketa Valley
Coach — Ron Besler (10th season)
Last season — 2-14 overall. 8th in conference play, 8th in sectionals.
Returning starters — Jake Gellerson (jr.), Tyler Mineart (soph).
Other returning veterans — Logan Beaman (soph.), Sebastian Charles (soph.), Nicholas Otting (soph.), Robert Brown (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Toby Grimm (jr.)
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley struggled last year to be competitive in the Tri-Rivers West Division, but return a lot of golfers who gained some experience last year. Hopefully, that will bode well for improvement this spring season.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
Clayton Ridge
Coach — Brian Rodenberg (6th season)
Last season — 15-27 overall, 5th in conference, 3rd in sectionals, 7th at districts
Returning starters — Jace Fassbinder (jr.), Brennan Miller (jr.), Max Nuehring (soph.), Mitchell Randall (jr.), Kurt Ross (sr.), Kelby Severson (jr.), Carter Zapf (soph.)
Other returning veterans — Nathanial Edwards, (soph.), Blake Ihde (sr.), Carson Letterlee (soph.), Kaden Nehl (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Elliott Brown (sr.), Seth Kregel (fr.), Owen Ludovissy (soph.), Nikolas Miller (fr.), Brett Murray (fr.), Alex Mack (soph.), Trenton Reimer (soph.), Lane Rork (fr.), Ashton Schroyer (jr.), Jackson Smith (jr.)
Outlook — Clayton Ridge returns two solid starters, Jace Fassbinder and Brennan Miller, that competed at districts last season. The rest of the lineup will be keenly contested by several players that received some experience last season, as well as a host of newcomers. The Eagles’ goal will be to get to the district meet again this year.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
West Delaware
Coach — Christi Imsland (7th season)
Last season — 32-24 overall.
Returning starters — Macoy Peyton (soph.), Griffin Lott (soph.), Jack Buesing (soph.), Mson Roling (jr.), Keevan Hauschild (jr.), Connor Andregg (sr.)
Other returning veterans — Braden Maury (jr.), Cam Downs (jr.), Jace Hansen (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Colson Mersch (fr.).
Outlook — While West Delaware returns four starters, all are sophomores, so this will be a very young team, even with some returning experience. Mersch could likely move into the starting lineup as a freshman. While the conference race will be challenging, the potential is there for West Delaware to be a challenger.
