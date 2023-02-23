A former Dubuque Wahlert all-state volleyball player will return to the Mississippi Valley Conference as a head coach.
Carolyn Giese, a middle blocker who won the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year while at Wahlert in 1999, has been hired to take over the program at Iowa City High. She starred under legendary coach Tom Keating, who now serves as the executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Giese went on to play at University of Iowa under Olympian Rita Crockett. She ranks 11th on the all-time blocks list, led the team in both blocks and kills in 2004, was named best offensive player in 2004 and served as the team captain her senior year.
A 2005 graduate of Iowa, she spent years working in the sales industry before returning to school to pursue her passion for art and psychology. She received a Master’s degrees in art therapy and mental health counseling and moved back to Iowa City in September 2020 to intern at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in the eating disorder unit.
Giese currently works in private practice as a licensed mental health counselor in Iowa City. She works with teenage girls with anxiety and people of all ages who struggle with eating disorders, disordered eating, and body image issues.
“Carolyn’s high-level volleyball experience, specialized training (in) supporting teenagers and passion for high school athletics make her a perfect fit for the position,” City High athletic director Tracy Johnson said. “The committee feels very fortunate that we were able to fill the position with a candidate of this caliber. I am excited for the future of City High volleyball.”
JOSEPH SCORES PICK SIX IN XFL DEBUT
Former University of Dubuque all-American defensive back Michael Joseph returned an interception for a touchdown this weekend in his XFL debut with the D.C. Defenders. Joseph intercepted a Ben DiNucci pass and returned it 15 yards for a score in the Defenders’ 22-18 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons.
Joseph signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent after going undrafted in 2018 and was a steady member of the team’s practice squad until being waived in August. He flexed to the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 in 2019, and again during the 2021 season in a Dec. 20 home contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
The eight-team XFL will relaunch this spring under an ownership group led by Dany Garcia, former pro wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners. It features a fan-first, fast-paced game and innovative rules.
All 40 regular-season XFL games, two playoff games and championship game will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FX (15 games). All XFL games will be streamed on ESPN+ and simulcasted in 142 countries around the world.
SPECHT, PARKER TO APPEAR AT CARD SHOW
Texas Rangers minor leaguer Tommy Specht and NCAA Division III national distance champion Kassie Parker will appear at the fifth annual Dubuque Card Show for Kids, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, inside the Loras College Alumni Campus Center Ballrooms. Parker, of Loras College, will sign autographs from 11 a.m. to noon and Specht will sign from noon to 1 p.m.
Raffle tickets will be sold for two grand prizes — an autographed baseball by Specht and an autographed helmet from eight-time AMA Pro ATV champion Chad Wienen, of Galena, Ill.
There is a $20 table fee for exhibitors ages 8-21, with cash or check payable to Loras College Sport Business Club. Contact Matt Garrett at (563) 588-7165 or matthew.garrett@loras.edu for more information.
ILLINOIS LAUNCHES MARCH MADNESS APP
The Illinois High School Association will offer unprecedented levels of coverage of postseason basketball with the release of the IHSA’s new March Madness phone/tablet app. The app features schedules, scores, brackets, conferences, rosters, ticketing, and broadcast information and is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and in the Android App Store.
Fans can also view all the app content at MarchMadness.org.
The girls basketball series got underway with regional play-in games Saturday, and culminates with the state finals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus on March 2-4. The boys series begins on Feb. 18 and caps the season with the state finals at the State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana on March 9-11.
