A former Dubuque Wahlert all-state volleyball player will return to the Mississippi Valley Conference as a head coach.

Carolyn Giese, a middle blocker who won the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year while at Wahlert in 1999, has been hired to take over the program at Iowa City High. She starred under legendary coach Tom Keating, who now serves as the executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

