Eric Munson couldn’t have asked for a better return to professional baseball — for his personal development, and just as importantly, his family.
The 45-year-old former Major League Baseball catcher/third baseman spent this season as the hitting coach for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since 2013, Munson has also owned and operated Gold Standard Athletics in Dubuque, his wife Shanda’s hometown.
“I was actually pretty lucky, because it was so close to home — not just in Indianapolis but a lot of the places we played — and I could get back to Dubuque just about every week,” said Munson, who played for the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics in an MLB career that spanned 2000 to 2009. “I love the way the schedule is set up in the minor leagues now, because it allowed me to get back a lot, which made the transition a lot better with the family.
“I put some serious miles on the truck, but it was worth it to be able to get back so often, spend time with the family and just kind of reset each week.”
Beginning in 2021, MLB took control of Minor League Baseball’s scheduling and shifted to six-game series to cut down on travel. The series begin on Tuesday evenings and end on Sunday afternoons, so Munson could drive home, spend Mondays in Dubuque and hit the road the following morning.
The International League’s 10-team West Division included stops in Des Moines; Omaha, Neb.; St. Paul, Minn.; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Toledo and Columbus in Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; and Gwinnet, Ga., so Munson made it home all but a couple of weeks. The Indians took only three airplane road trips all season.
Indianapolis’ proximity also enabled Munson’s son, current Dubuque Hempstead senior Solen Munson, to join the team for four road trips. Solen Munson committed to play at Arizona State University last fall and will sign a national letter of intent with the Sun Devils next week.
“It was almost like having an extra player, because he’d go through the same daily routine as everybody else,” Eric Munson said. “The players treated him really well and hung out with him away from the field. From the dad standpoint, it was really cool to see him get a feel for what professional baseball is all about.”
The experience meant the world to Solen Munson, who made his first trip shortly after the Mustangs’ season ended in the substate tournament in mid-July. He participated in batting practice, caught pitchers in the bullpen and went through the daily workouts, in addition to joining the team on the bench during games.
“It was really cool the way the guys took me under their wing, but it was also really good experience for me to catch professional pitchers who have great stuff and didn’t hold back because they were throwing to me,” said Solen Munson, who hopes to make a few visits to Indianapolis next summer as well. “It’s only going to prepare me for next year at Arizona State, not just the physical part of it but the mental side of the game. It was pretty cool to get a feel for how to approach hitters in certain situations.
“By being involved with it, you learn so much about how much preparation goes into the game at that level. There’s so much technology and information that the pitchers have on the hitters and the hitters have on the pitchers. I learned so much just in the short time I was there, and I’m already looking forward to getting to do it again next year.”
Eric Munson returned to professional baseball at the urging of Pittsburgh hitting coach Andy Haines, who has known Munson for roughly five or six years. Haines worked a youth camp at Gold Standard and knew Munson would someday make a strong professional hitting coach, when family life lined up better. Munson still owns and operates the facility, now located inside the Kennedy Mall.
“I just walked away so impressed at how he is a teacher in his heart,” Haines told PiratesProspects.com. “It was his passion to get the most out of those kids. You can’t fake that at a kids camp, going for a couple of days for hours and hours. He was relentless in how he taught. And, with his background, I knew he had a bright future in coaching.”
The hitting coach position in Indianapolis came with plenty of responsibility for an organization in a youth movement. Pittsburgh assigned the majority of its top hitting prospects to the Indians this season.
Indianapolis finished fourth in the division with a 74-75 record, six games back of champion and Milwaukee Brewers affiliate Nashville.
“This season was awesome for me, because our staff was really good,” said Munson, who worked under manager Miguel Perez. “We’re all like-minded but not afraid to disagree on some things. We’d always have discussions about what we wanted to do, and we got along so well. It was more like we were friends than co-workers.
“It all starts with Miguel. The players respected him and he set such a good tone for the entire team. No matter what happened the day before, every day was a new day. The environment was really, really good, and the players trusted us, they were open to what we were teaching them and they worked really hard every day.”
While the Indians had a team-record 86 players (including 40 position players) go through Indianapolis this season, the club helped 13 players move up to Pittsburgh. That included six players — Jason Delay, Ji-Hwan Bae, Bligh Madris, Cal Mitchell, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Travis Swaggerty — who made their big league debuts this season. Star shortstop Oneil Cruz also spent time with the Indians this season.
“The first time it happens for a guy, it’s pretty emotional and special for them and their families, and we got to see it quite a bit this season,” Munson said. “But it’s all them. It’s cool and you feel like you’re a part of it, but you’re really not. They’re the ones who have to get in the box and compete. They’re the ones who earned it.”
The players weren’t the only ones developing.
“I grew a ton this year,” Munson said. “There are so many nuances in the game, and we have so much information and resources available to us that, if you’re not learning something every day, you’re not paying attention. It really helped me to be around great people, not just from the technical baseball side of it, but the relationship part of it, too. At the end of the day, it’s about building relationships.”
