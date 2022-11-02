08302022-MunsonEric2.jpg
Eric Munson, of Dubuque, serves as the hitting coach for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 Adam Pintar

Eric Munson couldn’t have asked for a better return to professional baseball — for his personal development, and just as importantly, his family.

The 45-year-old former Major League Baseball catcher/third baseman spent this season as the hitting coach for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since 2013, Munson has also owned and operated Gold Standard Athletics in Dubuque, his wife Shanda’s hometown.

