Ryan St. Louis gave the Waterloo Black Hawks a dose of their own medicine Saturday night.

The veteran right wing scored with just 22.7 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Dubuque Ice Arena. A night earlier, Waterloo tallied three goals in the final 100 seconds for a dramatic 5-4 regulation time win at Eastern Conference-leading Chicago.

