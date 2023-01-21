Ryan St. Louis gave the Waterloo Black Hawks a dose of their own medicine Saturday night.
The veteran right wing scored with just 22.7 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Dubuque Ice Arena. A night earlier, Waterloo tallied three goals in the final 100 seconds for a dramatic 5-4 regulation time win at Eastern Conference-leading Chicago.
Dubuque (17-12-1-1) extended the USHL’s longest-active winning streak to five games while stopping the Black Hawks’ seven-game winning streak.
The Saints, who have won the first three of six meetings with Waterloo, improved to 9-2-0 for 18 points in Dupaco Cowbell Cup series play. They lead Cedar Rapids (5-3-2) by six points, the Black Hawks (5-6-0) by eight points and Des Moines (2-5-3) by 11 points.
On the winning goal, Max Burkholder moved the puck to Mikey Burchill, who carried into the Waterloo and feathered an area pass to St. Louis in the left-wing faceoff circle. St. Louis snapped a shot from a sharp angle to score his team-leading 14th goal and extend a personal goal-scoring streak to four games.
Waterloo opened the scoring just 2:38 into the game after Miko Matikka capitalized on two Saints defenders colliding for 2-on-1. He decided to shoot and snapped a shot inside the left goal post behind goalie Marcus Brannman for his 17th goal of the season and first since being acquired from Madison earlier in the week.
Nils Juntorp broke a nine-game goalless streak 1:45 into the second period to tie the game at a goal apiece. Burkholder broke up an entry into the Waterloo zone and spring Juntorp, Noah Powell and Max Montes for a 3-on-1 rush the other way. Montes took the initial shot, but goalie Jack Spicer couldn’t make a glove save and Juntorp backhanded the puck into a wide-open net.
During the celebration, Juntorp grabbed an imaginary monkey from his back and tossed it over the glass toward the fans.
Just 3:29 later, Noah Powell gave Dubuque its first lead with his fourth goal of the season. Jayden Jubenvill cycled the puck behind his own net to Burkholder, who zipped an outlet pass to a streaking Powell at the Waterloo blue line for a breakaway. Powell skated in on Spicer and snapped a shot into the top left corner of the net.
But Waterloo responded with a similar goal at 7:46 of the second frame. Owen Baker benefited from a Sam Rinzel home run pass for his sixth goal of the season.
Dubuque had two chances to take the lead in the first half of the third period. But Spicer stopped Oliver Moberg on a shorthanded breakaway at the 1:37 mark and denied Shawn O’Donnell on another breakaway at 7:02.
