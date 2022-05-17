After a relatively slow start to the girls golf season, Dubuque Hempstead reverted back to a simple motto that’s paid dividends during its stretch run.
“With each practice, we focused on ‘one stroke at a time,’” said Mustang senior Carleigh Hodgson, who shared Hempstead’s best score with a 100 Monday in the final round of the MVC Valley Divisional meet at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
“We just became confident in our ability to hit the ball and to putt and doing the little things that bring the game together,” Hodgson said. “It does help that we have confidence that we are going to hit a good shot, and if we don’t, we can pick that up on the next one.”
Hempstead finished what it started, leading after every round of the Valley Divisional to finish as conference champ with a three-round total of 382-363-415—1,160.
“We went into today with a lead for the conference, so before the meet we were like, ‘OK, just go out there and play your game of golf and we’ll see what happens at the end,”’ Hodgson said. “It was definitely rough out there, … but in the end we came together and finished as conference champs, so that was really cool for us.
The Mustangs also counted scores from Sydney Lyon (100) Emma Daughetee (104) and Dani McQuillen (111) on a challenging course.
“We definitely gained confidence throughout the season,” said Hodgson. “It was nice to see it all come together today.
Hodgson, Daughetee, and Lyon were named first-team all-MVC, while McQuillen earned second-team honors.
“The girls knew going into today’s round that they had a 20-stroke lead,” said Hempstead coach Karla Weber, who was named Valley coach of the year. “This was a great warmup for regional golf on Wednesday back in Waterloo at Irv Warren Golf Course.”
Dubuque Senior finished runner-up to the Mustangs in the eight-team meet, but fired the low team score of the day. The Rams ended the three rounds at 385-383-403—1,171.
Senior posted scores from Kylie Felderman (97), Paige Lewis (100), Olivia Duschen (102), and Evelyn Deutsch (104) with Felderman, Lewis, and Duschen earning first-team all MVC honors.
Felderman, who had the low score among city players and birdied Hole No. 12 on Monday, said she and her team are confident heading into Wednesday’s regionals.
“Being able to hit the ball well helps to carry over to the next meet,” Felderman said. “We have a lot of confidence, being able to do decent as a team here and put up some good scores will help on Wednesday.”
Iowa City West (1,241) placed third, Waterloo West (1,246) fourth, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1,253) finished fifth to round out the top five.
