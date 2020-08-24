Dubuque native Tyler Madigan and Sherrill, Iowa’s Tyler Soppe both found themselves in victory lane on Sunday night.
Madigan’s No. 21M car won the 20-lap Modified feature and Soppe’s 3T placed first in the 15-lap SportMod final during International Motor Contest Association racing at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, one week before the season finale at the Fairgrounds.
Madigan won his preliminary heat then took that momentum into the feature, where he outlasted fellow Dubuquer Jason Schueller in just over eight minutes.
Soppe had a tougher go in prelims, placing fourth out of eight drivers. But it was enough to get him into the invert and he fended off Muscatine, Iowa’s Matt Fulton for the win.
It’s been a strong month for Winthrop, Iowa’s Luke Bird, as he clinched his second consecutive victory at the Fairgounds in Sunday’s 15-lap Hobby Stock race. The results were eerily familiar to Bird’s Aug. 16 win. Dubuque’s David Crimmins once again was at his heels, placing second in back-to-back weeks.
Independence, Iowa’s Logan Duffy took the 25-lap Late Model feature ahead of Sherrill’s Ron Klein and Peosta, Iowa’s Eric Pollard. Josh Starr, of Tipton, Iowa, placed first in the 10-lap 4-Cylinder race.