Shaelyn Hostager had to watch from afar while her teammates competed at the state cross country meet without her last fall.
An injury forced Hostager, a senior distance runner at Dubuque Hempstead, out of the final meet of the season, where the Mustangs placed seventh overall. If anyone in Dubuque was looking forward to spring track season, it was a fully-healed Hostager.
“I was just so excited to spend my last track season with my teammates,” said Hostager, a 2019 Iowa state track meet qualifier in the 4x800 who will run collegiately at Wartburg next year. “I was ready to show that you can recover from that kind of thing.”
Unfortunately, Hostager never got that chance. Nor did the rest of Iowa’s top track preps. The coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports across the state in mid-March, and Hostager is once again unable to compete.
“I was pretty disappointed about track being canceled,” Hostager said.
That’s not a unique sentiment in the track community. Which is why Amanda Edwards is hoping to soften their plight by giving them one last chance to run.
Edwards is the mastermind behind Dubuque Physical Therapy’s Virtual High School Track and Field Meet, co-hosted by MERGE Performance Institute. Scheduled for June 1-6, the meet offers athletes an opportunity to lay down competitive marks against each other while adhering with social distancing practices.
All track and field athletes in Dubuque County are invited to compete. Running events include the 100, 200, 400, 800, 1,500 and 3,000. Edwards has also created four “special events” targeting field athletes (jumpers and throwers) and hurdlers who want to put those talents to the test. Among them are the “toilet paper high jump” (in which athletes simulate the high jump by leaping over rolls of toilet paper) as well as the “frozen pizza throw” (simulating discus).
An assistant cross country coach at Hempstead, Edwards, 32, finds this whole scenario heartbreaking for student-athletes — especially ones like Hostager who were robbed of their senior seasons. Edwards competed in track and cross country with the Mustangs before competing four seasons at Wartburg. Now a physical therapist at Dubuque PT, Edwards hopes the virtual meet will give athletes some sense of closure in these difficult times.
“I just felt so bad for these athletes that have worked so hard,” Edwards said. “I’ve seen all of their hard work in the offseason only for it not to pay off. … Dubuque County is so talented. I’m a coach in the Dubuque Community School District and you saw that, clearly, in the cross country results, but also field and sprint events. I’m one to argue that Dubuque County has the best track and field athletes in the state.”
Ted Kruse was one of those top athletes primed for a stellar season. Last year, as a junior, he anchored Dubuque Senior’s boys 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams to 4A state meet berths, as well as an individual qualifier in the 400 hurdles. Since the shutdown, Kruse has focused on workouts but, like most runners, has an itch to compete.
“It definitely really stunk because I was hoping to do some big things this year,” said Kruse, who will compete at Loras next year. “We were looking like we were going to be able to come out with some nice times.
“(The virtual meet) gives you some closure instead of just having track season be over after one or two meets. It’s something we’ve been lacking. I enjoy track meets and this is the closest thing.”
Athletes are asked to submit some type of recording of their event, whether that’s a video of them running, a screen shot of a time on a stopwatch or a measurement from a smartwatch app (such as Strava or Garmin). The athletes must practice social distancing, meaning they cannot compete in-person against each other unless they live in the same household as a fellow runner. They are also not allowed to compete on school tracks that are closed and must follow guidelines from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for communication with coaches.
Results can be submitted to Edwards at amanda@dubuquept.com by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Dubuque PT will award a pair of $250 scholarships to two senior athletes from the meet, selected at random. Organizers also will select a male and female “MVP of the Meet,” with the prize of either a free functional movement screening or running gait analysis offered by Dubuque PT’s clinics.
Meet results will be posted on Dubuque PT and MERGE social media on June 7 and scholarship winners will be drawn on Facebook Live on June 8.
“We’re here to make it fun but also to highlight our tri-state athletes,” Edwards said. “We have phenomenal track and field athletes in the area. This lets them show off their hard work.”
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Edwards via email.