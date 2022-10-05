Isaiah Hammerand finished runner-up in 16 minutes and 2 seconds, and Quentin Nauman was sixth in 16:32 to help Western Dubuque finish second at the 23-team West Delaware Hawks Invitational on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester, Iowa.
Marion won the team title over the Bobcats, 50-89.
Cascade was 10th, led by Adam Knepper (17:14) in 20th place.
Bellevue’s Payton Griebel was fifth in 16:28 to lead the Comets to 12th place.
West Delaware was 13th, Maquoketa Valley took 15th and Beckman Catholic was 21st.
Beckman was fourth on the girls side, led by Julia Mertz (19:55) in seventh place.
Alyssa Klein (20:09) was ninth to lead Western Dubuque to 10th place.
Cascade was 12th, followed by West Delaware. Bellevue finished 16th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg floored 16 kills as the Cubans beat the rival Wildcats 25-23, 25-15, 15-25, 25-17.
Darlington 3, Fennimore 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds beat the Golden Eagles, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22, in SWAL action.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Benton 1 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Zoe Stluka had 15 kills and two aces to lead Benton, but River Ridge clinched a share of the Six Rivers West Conference title with a 25-19, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18 victory over the Zephyrs.
Potosi 3, Cassville 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Cassie Cooley registered 10 kills, two assists and 10 digs as the Chieftains swept the Comets, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18.
Shullsburg 3, Belmont 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Taylor Russell finished with 25 digs and the Miners beat the Braves, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.
East Dubuque 2, Stockton 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: Rachel Anger delivered 10 kills and 16 digs, Erika Dolan added 10 kills, Megan Anger had 18 assists and Hailey Heiar chipped in eight digs as the Warriors earned a tough win on the road, 25-15, 11-25, 25-19.
Scales Mound 2, Warren 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner finished with 11 kills, one ace and five digs as the Hornets beat the Warriors, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18.
Galena 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel had 11 kills each as the Pirates beat the Wildcats, 25-12, 25-10.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Ripon 1 — At Loras AWC: Olivia Smith scored 13 kills, Cat Gleason added 12, and the Duhawks beat Ripon, 26-28, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24.
UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Emma Carlson registered a team-high 15 kills, but the Pioneers fell on the road to the Warhawks, 25-17, 25-14, 12-25, 25-14.
