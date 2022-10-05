Isaiah Hammerand finished runner-up in 16 minutes and 2 seconds, and Quentin Nauman was sixth in 16:32 to help Western Dubuque finish second at the 23-team West Delaware Hawks Invitational on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester, Iowa.

Marion won the team title over the Bobcats, 50-89.

