Keelee Leitzen was just biding her time before making her move.
The Dubuque Hempstead freshman stayed with the lead pack until the third loop on the Dubuque Soccer Complex cross country layout Wednesday afternoon. Then she pulled away from Linn-Mar’s Micah Poellet and Dubuque Senior’s Lily Schmidt to win in 17:56.1 and secure a trip to the Iowa Class 4A state meet next Friday in Fort Dodge.
No. 2-ranked Linn-Mar won the nine-team event with 58 points, while No. 5 Senior finished second with 68 points to earn its fifth state berth in a row and No. 8 Hempstead took the third and final team spot with 74 to extend its state streak to seven seasons.
“At the beginning of the race I just wanted to stay back, settle in and not waste any energy the first couple of laps,” said Leitzen, who became the first individual regional champion in coach Sharon Klein’s 22 seasons with the program. “I just wanted to run my own race and not run anyone else’s race. It felt amazing. I was really proud of myself and my teammates.
“It feels really good to be going to state. I’m really excited to have the chance to go to Fort Dodge next week.”
Poellet finished more than 13 seconds behind Leitzen, and Schmidt ran an 18:14.7 to grab the third of 15 individual spots at state. Last week, Schmidt verbally committed to run at the University of Iowa.
“Today, the focus was on this race and not looking forward to next week at state,” Schmidt said. “The most important thing was getting there. We didn’t want to put too much emphasis on times, because this meet is really about your placement and scoring points for the team so we can get to Fort Dodge.
“We looked at what girls from other teams were doing, and we knew what we had to do to get the job done. It feels really good, especially after a crazy year because of all the coronavirus protocols, to have something that feels kind of normal. It’s an amazing feeling for me, personally, to make it to state all four years of my high school career.”
Izzy Gorton, also a senior, finished fourth in 18:45.1 for the Rams, followed by freshmen Leah Klapatauskas (19:50) in 18th and Kaitlyn Miller (19:59) in 21st and senior Elyza Hoffman (20:00) in 22nd.
“This is the most stacked girls district in the state, and we knew that coming in,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “When a team like Western Dubuque finishes in the fourth position as a ranked team, it means everyone has to be on their toes to compete. There was no easy path to the state meet today.”
All five of Hempstead’s scoring runners are freshmen and sophomores. Freshman Julia Gehl took fifth in 18:45.8, followed by sophomore Brooke O’Brien (18:48) in sixth, freshman Ellie Hermiston (20:28) in 30th and sophomore Maddie Digman (20:32) in 32nd.
“I’m so proud of the girls,” Klein said. “When they were running on their own in the spring (because of coronavirus restrictions), it was really apparent that they are dedicated to the sport. And they bring so much joy to practice every day.
“The girls and the parents have been outstanding, too, as far as doing all the little things to make sure we can still have a seasons.”
No. 14 Western Dubuque advanced a pair of runners to the state meet. Senior Lauren Klein finished seventh in a school-record 19:01, and her sister, freshman Alyssa, took 11th in 19:15. The Bobcats finished 14 points out of third place. Elly Burds placed 19th, while Audrey Biermanm and Lilly Boge took 25th and 26th respectively.
MORAN, WAHLERT WIN
No. 3-ranked Wahlert won its Class 3A qualifying meet in Monticello to return to the state meet. The Golden Eagles scored 26 points, easily outdistancing Davenport Assumption’s 57 and Solon’s 73.
Gabby Moran, a senior, won the individual title in 18:58, nearly 11 seconds ahead of teammate Alix Oliver. Ellie Meyer (19:26) finished fourth, followed by Ellie Kirby (19:39) in sixth and Alana Duggan (20:11) in 13th.
West Delaware finished eighth and Maquoketa 10th in the 11-team meet. Brigid McMahon finished 27th to lead West Delaware, and Reese Kuhlman took 30th to pace Maquoketa.