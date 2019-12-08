Tommy Specht began training with Building Better Athletes a few years ago to improve his performance on the baseball diamond.
In the process, he believes he found a career path for the day he decides to hang up his cleats.
The Dubuque Wahlert sophomore outfielder this week verbally committed to play at Big Ten Conference powerhouse Illinois. In addition to Dan Hartleb’s coaching staff and the Fighting Illini’s commitment to an $8 million indoor training facility, Specht based much of his decision on the opportunity to study in an elite kinesiology program.
“Ever since I started training with Michael Zweifel at BBA, I’ve had an interest in kinesiology and I’ve always thought about opening up my own facility like his,” Specht said. “He does such a great job of training athletes, but I think it gives me a little bit of an edge to understand the kinesiology side of it, whether it’s training or recovery. You understand how to get the most out of your body.
“Illinois has such a good kinesiology program, and a lot of the players on the team go into that field. It’s another great reason to choose Illinois.”
Zweifel founded Building Better Athletes seven years ago after an all-American football career at the University of Dubuque and a brief tryout with the Green Bay Packers.
“I’m very passionate about my field, and it’s always neat to work with a young athlete who is passionate about it as well,” Zweifel said. “It’s not just about working out. It includes nutrition, sleep and daily habits. If you do those things day after day, year after year, it’s going to show, and you’ll separate yourself from someone who doesn’t have those daily habits.
“Tommy is a really inquisitive young athlete. He’s always texting me and messaging me different questions. ‘What can I do better? What do you think about this or that?’ You can tell by the way he approaches baseball and his training that he has a deep passion for it, and that will definitely help him through the process.”
Specht, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound 15-year-old, earned a spot in the Golden Eagles’ lineup as a freshman this summer. He batted .345 (30-for-87) with five doubles, four triples, one home run, nine RBIs, 11 walks and only 16 strikeouts while stealing five bases in seven attempts.
According to Prep Baseball Report, Specht has recorded a 6.90 second 60 yard dash time and throws 92 mph from the outfield. He reached a bat exit velocity of 92 mph and runs from home to first base in 4.58 seconds.
“Playing varsity baseball as a freshman in the Mississippi Valley Conference doesn’t happen a lot, even though we were fortunate enough to have three of them this summer,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said of a class that includes Aaron Savary and Garrett Kadolph. “We’re excited to have them three more years.
“Tommy’s arm strength from the outfield is amazing for a high school sophomore, and he has a very projectable swing in the box with good contact and power. He can still fill out his frame, but he’s a kid who is always doing something to make himself a better athlete. He works incredibly hard all the time, and he takes advantage of the fact that we have good, quality indoor baseball facilities here in town.”
In addition to Zweifel, Specht trains under the tutelage of Mike Edmonds at K Zone, David Janes and Andrew Redman at the Dusty Rogers Baseball Academy and Eric Munson at Gold Standard Athletics.
“I want to give them so much credit for everything they’ve done for me,” Specht said. “Each one of them has played an important role in my development and I’m grateful to be able to work with them and that there’s always a place to go.
“I know I still have a lot of work ahead of me. I know I have to get bigger, stronger and quicker to play at that level. I have to add more power, stay sharp with my arm strength, add some more athleticism and just be a lot more consistent.”
Hartleb owns a 446-322-1 (.581) record in 14 seasons as the head coach at Illinois. He won Big Ten titles in 2011 and 2015 and has seen 66 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during his 30 seasons on the Illini coaching staff.
This spring, Illinois will break ground on the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center, a 26,000 square foot, $8 million facility. It will be completed by 2021 and give the Illini one of college baseball’s top indoor training facilities in the country.
“When I visited in September, I knew right away that it definitely wasn’t going to be the last time on campus and that Illinois was the place I wanted to be,” Specht said. “There’s a lot of great tradition over there, and I want to be a part of it. What really stood out was how the coaching staff runs the program and how successful it’s been in the past.”