With all the momentum in the hands of Dubuque Hempstead, rival Dubuque Wahlert stole it away.
But when the Golden Eagles were on the brink of a remarkable comeback, the Mustangs had just enough left in the tank to take it back in crunch time.
Ashley Glennon delivered 12 kills and 24 digs, while Addi Wright added 10 kills and 24 digs, and Maggie Nevins had 40 assists with Olivia Helle providing 28 digs as the Class 5A No. 14-ranked Mustangs held off the Golden Eagles’ furious rally, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 15-13, on Thursday night at Wahlert High School.
“We like to make things interesting,” Glennon said with a laugh. “I think it was the city game, it was a big day for all of us with the cancer fundraiser and emotions were high, but we knew we had to really pull it together and work as a team to get it done.”
Dani Kurth and Emma Daughetee added 11 blocks apiece for the Mustangs (14-9), who improved to 17-10 against Wahlert since 2008.
“I think initially we thought this was going to be a physical endurance, but ultimately it proved to be a much larger mental game than we anticipated,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “It being Wahlert and the fundraiser for cancer research, there was so much emotion in the gym and that played into it much more than we thought it would.”
Addie Poppe led the Golden Eagles (5-15) with a match-high 18 kills, while Olivia Donovan provided 33 assists and Mia Kunnert chipped in 36 digs.
“Haven’t seen that much fight all season, so I’m really proud of them,” Wahlert coach Paige Griffith said. “It didn’t go our way, but we saw a lot of things that we haven’t seen yet this season. Our offense connected a little more and volleyball’s a game of runs. We had a couple that didn’t go our way, but we also showed a lot of fight after being down, 0-2. Hempstead’s a great team and I’m really proud of the girls.”
There were five lead changes early in the opening set, but the Mustangs eventually took control and staved off an Eagles rally. Glennon delivered a pair of kills to get things going, then Kurth added a big block and Helle had two aces over three points as Hempstead took a 23-17 advantage. Hempstead closed it out when a Wahlert pass dropped into the net, 25-20.
The Mustangs took a 4-3 lead in the second set and played in front the rest of the way, but Wahlert hung tough through every point. Wright provided a kill and beautiful drop shot after two long rallies to make it 16-13 after the Eagles pulled close, and her kill with a Kurth block helped a 5-0 run that made it a 20-13 match.
Wahlert rallied, scoring eight of the next 10 points powered by a pair of kills and a block from Poppe that cut the deficit to 22-21. However, after another Wahlert pass fell into the net, Kurth hammered a kill and Daughetee dropped a perfect tip to hand the Mustangs the 25-22 victory.
“I think Paige is a smart coach, and she started picking up on things after that second set that helped their team strategize,” Arensdorf said. “They found some weaknesses that we showed in those first two games and did it in a way that caught us on our heels.”
Poppe was the driving force behind Wahlert’s third set that staved off a sweep. The senior’s strong play at the net pushed the Eagles to an 18-9 lead, then she rallied the troops after Hempstead staked to an 11-3 run to pull within 21-20. Her huge swing put Wahlert on the brink, then a Mustangs shot into the net gave the Eagles a 25-21 win.
After another five lead changes early in the fourth set, Wahlert again seized control from Poppe’s big hits. She collected a series of kills, along with some key plays from Anna Sigwarth, that aided in wrapping up a 25-17 win to send the match into a deciding fifth set.
“At that point we had to re-strategize,” Arensdorf said. “We had to cut down on the unforced errors and control how things finished with all of those long rallies.”
Wahlert held a 6-5 advantage in the final set, but Hempstead found the key plays. Glennon delivered a block and pair of kills to push out a lead, then with the match on the line, Poppe’s hit bounced into the net to hand the Mustangs the grueling 15-13 triumph.
“We knew they had momentum, but everyone just came in tight and played smart,” Glennon said. “We had to play as hard as we could and just finish it out. Do our best and get it done.”