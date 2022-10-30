It wasn’t the way Shawn Buhr and his 23 departing Pride teammates hoped their final game at Dalzell Field would go.
But through the ebbs and flows of an evolving program still trying to find its identity, Buhr couldn’t be more proud to have been along for the ride.
“For me it’s been life-changing,” said Buhr, an Anamosa, Iowa, native. “It’s been an honor to work with these guys. Not only on the football field, but in life, these guys have helped me out through thick and thin and helped develop me into the man I am. In a heartbeat, I’d do it all over again.”
Clarke dropped its fourth straight contest, a 30-7 uninspiring defeat to Graceland, as the Pride celebrated senior day on Saturday. It was the first win for the Yellow Jackets over the Pride since the two programs began competing in 2019.
Clarke (3-6, 0-3 Heart of America North), has not won since beating then-NAIA No. 23-ranked Baker on Sept. 24 to improve to 3-2.
Clarke defensive coordinator and acting head coach Adam Hicks said this year’s mix of early success and recent struggles is a typical process of a young program.
“I believe (former Florida State coach) Bobby Bowden said it, you have four phases of a program, “Hicks said. “The first phase is you lose big, and we did that in ’19. The second phase is you lose close. The third phase is you win close. We’re kind of in between that second and third phase.
“That last phase is you win big. We’re just trying to find a way every day to continue to work and grow and get to that next phase fully where we’re winning close games. Then, we can move on to that fourth phase and start winning games big.”
While its been tough the last four weeks, Buhr said its been an experience of a lifetime to grow along with his teammates on and off the field.
“Throughout these four years, it’s been eye-opening to see how we’ve matured,” Buhr said. “It’s just been little bit by little bit. We’re fighting until the end. Even if we’re down like we were today, we’re gonna fight until the end, and we’re gonna fight for each other.”
Buhr said when he checks in on the Pride in coming years he expects to see a program entering that fourth phase of consistent winning.
“Just a better product,” Buhr said. “We have a bunch of young studs here that are gonna mature and keep getting better and better. I know these coaches are going to continue to train them up.”
Cascade native Logan Otting recorded an opening-drive interception and assisted on three tackles in his final home contest for Clarke. Jaquan Graham caught a 12-yard pass from Kenyon Williams for the Pride’s only score of the game.
Clarke travels to William Penn next Saturday before wrapping up its season on Nov. 12 at NAIA No. 2-ranked Grand View.
