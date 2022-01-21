A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (17-9-2-2) AT CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (12-16-1-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at ImOn Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Cedar Rapids rallied in the third period for a 5-4 home win on Dec. 27 in the only previous meeting this season. Their last meeting, on Jan. 2, was postponed due to COVID-19 within the RoughRiders and will be rescheduled. Including tonight, the teams have seven meetings remaining.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have lost three straight and have posted a 1-4 record since returning from the USHL’s holiday break to fall into third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Dubuque entered the break on a 9-1 streak to jump into second. Dubuque pounded Waterloo, 8-0, for the lone win since the break and has been outscored by an 18-12 margin in the four losses — two to Team USA’s U18s and one each to Cedar Rapids and Waterloo … Stephen Halliday ranks second on the USHL scoring chart with 49 points, just one behind Chicago’s Jackson Blake. Halliday has 135 career points and trails Shane Sooth by nine for the all-time Dubuque lead in the Tier I era … The Saints have scored the third-most goals in the USHL at 132, behind only Chicago (135) and Muskegon (134), the two teams ahead of them in the standings. Through 30 games, 15 different players have reached double-digits in points, and all 21 of the regulars in the lineup have at least four points.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: Following the victory over Dubuque on Dec. 27 in their first game after the break, the RoughRiders have lost four straight decisions, all in regulation time, to dip four games under the .500 mark. Cedar Rapids has been outscored, 101-81, this season and has scored the third-fewest goals in the league, ahead of only Sioux Falls (63) and Fargo (79). Adam Flammang leads Cedar Rapids in scoring with 13 goals and 23 points in 29 games, and 10 different players have reached double-digits in points.
Cowbell Cup: Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Waterloo pushed the Saints into second place in the standings for the Cowbell Cup, which is awarded to the top USHL team in Eastern Iowa based on head-to-head competition. Waterloo leads with a 2-3-1 record for five points, followed by Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, both at 2-1-0 for four points.
GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (14-13-2-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque has won three of the first four meetings in the seven-game series. The teams haven’t played since the Saints earned a 7-4 victory Nov. 24 in Green Bay. After this weekend, the teams play a home-and-home April 15-16.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers are coming off a pair of overtime losses at Muskegon, which has been the hottest team in the USHL since November. Prior to last weekend, Green Bay had beaten East-leading Chicago, 6-5, and handled USA Hockey’s U18 squad, 6-3. The Gamblers have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 to move above .500, but they still sit three points behind fourth-place Madison in the East. They have been outscored by a 114-103 margin this season and rank sixth in the league in goals. Jackson Hallum, a third-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, ranks ninth in league scoring with 37 points in 30 games. The Gamblers visit Chicago tonight.
Preston honored by Big Ten: The Big Ten Conference named Saints alum Quinn Preston as its second star of the week. The senior forward from Trenton, Mich., recorded a hat trick and four points in leading Ohio State to a 4-1 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. With the win, the Buckeyes moved into second place in the Big Ten. Preston is a two-time academic all-conference selection.