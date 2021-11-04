Galena saw its sensational volleyball season come to an end Wednesday night.
Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Freeport Aquin ended the third-ranked Pirates’ run with a straight-set 25-21, 25-17 victory in a sectional final at Elgin, Ill.
Maggie Furlong led Galena with 12 kills, while Taylor Hilby added eight more, and Julia Townsend contributed 23 assists.
Lucy Arndt had 15 kills and nine digs to lead Freeport Aquin.
Galena’s only two losses on the season came to the No.1 and No. 2 ranked teams in 1A. The Pirates took the opening set from top-ranked St. Thomas More on their home court on Oct. 16 before dropping the next two.
Galena (36-2-1) won its first 21 matches of the season, before playing to a tie in a shortened contest against Prinecton. The Pirates then won their next seven in a row leading up to that showdown with St. Thomas More.
The Pirates claimed their 14th regional title last week.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Simpson 0 —At Indianola, Iowa: Reed Miklavcic gave the Duhawks (12-6-2) the lead with a goal in the 21st minute, and Kevin Kucaba extended it with scores in the 37th and 90th minutes, as No. 3-seeded Loras took down No. 2-seeded Simpson in the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals.
Dubuque 3, Luther 0 — At Oyen Field: The match was scoreless well into the second half before the top-seeded Spartans (13-3-1) reeled off three consecutive goals to advance past fourth-seeded Luther in the A-R-C tournament semifinals. Gloire Luwara found the back of the net in the 66th minute, followed with goals by Draek Littler (70th minute), and Lucas Von Braun (79th minute). The victory sets up an intra city tournament final with UD hosting Loras for the championship on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 1, Luther 0 (2OT) — At Rock Bowl: Ryleigh O’Brien netted the game’s only goal at 104:39 of double-overtime to send the No.1-seeded Duhawks (17-0-1) past Luther in the A-R-C tournament semifinals. Loras will host second-seeded Wartburg on Saturday for the championship.