The Dubuque Fighting Saints flipped the script on USA Hockey’s National Team Development Under-18 squad on Saturday night.
But they couldn’t quite dig themselves out of an early hole in dropping a 6-5 decision at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Americans overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first period Friday night and controlled the final 40 minutes en route to a 4-2 win. On Saturday, Team USA bolted to a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes before the Saints controlled the final 40 minutes.
“The battle-back was very good and encouraging to see,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We showed a lot of fight after they put us on our heels pretty good. But we talked a lot about flipping it on them like they did to us (Friday) night, and we came out with much better energy.
“The periods we played with energy and anger this weekend went well for us. But they’re too good of a team to get away with playing flat-footed against them. Every team in this league is.”
Max Burkholder opened the Saturday scoring on Dubuque’s first shot just 2:05 into the game. Mikey Burchill took a hit to make a play at the blue line in getting the puck to Riley Stuart in the left circle. Stuart then found Burkholder pinching in from the point, and defenseman wired a shot past Dylan Silverstein for his fifth goal of the season.
The Americans dominated the rest of the period, outscoring Dubuque by a 12-2 margin. Frank Nazar scored twice in a span of 3:26, and Cole Spicer and Rutger McGroarty added single tallies.
Stephen Halliday scored his 18th goal of the season 4:17 into the second period to start the comeback. He wired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle for a power play goal set up by Ryan Beck and Connor Kurth.
Ryan Leonard got that goal back 2:26 later, but Kurth got the Saints within 5-3 at the 11:59 mark. Halliday gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone and made a perfect stretch patch to Kurth for a breakaway he converted with a wrist shot from between the circles.
“It says a lot about our group that we rallied after a rough first period,” Kurth said. “That’s a really good team, and I think we showed we could skate with them. That’s going to give us confidence that we can win any big game, no matter who we’re playing. But it has to be a full 60 minutes.”
Kenny Connors pulled the Saints within a goal 1:32 into the final stanza. Zane Demsey chipped the puck out of his own zone to set up Connors and Tristan Lemyre for a 2-on-1. Connors faked a pass, then rifled a wrist shot between Silverstein’s legs for his 12th goal of the season.
Just 7:44 later, the Saints pulled even. Connors found a streaking Lemyre in the neutral zone, and Lemyre used his skill to get around the Team USA defender. He went from backhand to forehand and again to his backhand to sneak a shot behind Silverstein from in tight.
“It was hard being down, 4-1, but there was still a lot of hockey to be played and we gave it everything we had,” Lemyre said. “It’s a tough ending, but we’re proud of the way we finished.”
Cutter Gauthier scored the game-winner at the 12:04 mark of the period when his shot from the left circle eluded a screen and snuck behind goalie Paxton Geisel, just inside the right post.
Dubuque finished with a 25-23 advantage in shots by outscoring Team USA, 23-11, over the final 40 minutes.