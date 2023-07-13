Western Dubuqur Vs. Mount Vernon Baseball
Western Dubuque's Isaac Then delivers during the Iowa Class 3A substate final against Mount Vernon on Wednesday night at Farley Park. Then has been selected the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division athlete of the year.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Fresh off the first Mississippi Valley Conference baseball championship in program history, the Western Dubuque Bobcats landed the top two honors on the all-Valley Division teams announced Thursday.

The league’s coaches recognized senior left-handed pitcher/first baseman Isaac Then as the athlete of the year while Casey Bryant fronted the coaching staff of the year. The Bobcats joined the MVC in the 2018-19 academic year.

