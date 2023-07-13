Western Dubuque's Isaac Then delivers during the Iowa Class 3A substate final against Mount Vernon on Wednesday night at Farley Park. Then has been selected the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division athlete of the year.
Fresh off the first Mississippi Valley Conference baseball championship in program history, the Western Dubuque Bobcats landed the top two honors on the all-Valley Division teams announced Thursday.
The league’s coaches recognized senior left-handed pitcher/first baseman Isaac Then as the athlete of the year while Casey Bryant fronted the coaching staff of the year. The Bobcats joined the MVC in the 2018-19 academic year.
Western Dubuque also landed junior infielder Jake Goodman, freshman left-fielder Brett Harris and senior outfielder Caleb Klein on the Valley first team along with Dubuque Hempstead senior infielder Jonny Muehring and junior utility man Justin Potts. The Mississippi Division first team featured Dubuque Wahlert senior pitcher Bryce Rudiger, senior infielder Jack Walsh and senior outfielder Ryan Brosius, as well as Dubuque Senior 12th-grade infielder Jonathan Wille and junior utility man Alex Kirman.
Then, the winning pitcher in Wednesday’s 4-3 decision over Mount Vernon that sent the top-ranked Bobcats to the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals, has gone 6-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings of work. He leads the Bobcats with a .430 batting average (55-for-128) to go along with with 19 doubles, one triple, one home run and 37 RBIs.
Goodman, a unanimous selection, owns a .350 average (48-for-137) with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs, 29 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 19 attempts. Harris, also a unanimous pick, hits .424 (59-for-139) with 13 doubles, three triples, one home run, 39 RBIs and 10 stolen bases while going 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.
Klein, a third unanimous pick for the Bobcats, hits .421 (51-for-121) with eight doubles, six triples, one home run, 27 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 22 attempts.
Muehring and Potts secured unanimous all-division accolades as well. Muehring led the Mustangs with a .422 average (43-for-102) to go along with with 10 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs while posting a 3-5 pitching record, a 5.29 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings of work. Potts hit .349 (44-for-126) with 11 doubles, eight triples, one home run, 23 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts.
Rudiger, the winning pitcher in Wednesday’s game against DeWitt Central that sent Wahlert to the Class 3A state tournament, owns a 5-1 record, 1.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. He hits .302 (35-for-116) with four doubles, three triples, four home runs, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts.
Walsh bats .341 (43-for-126) with nine doubles, one home run and 27 RBIs. The Golden Eagles’ closer, he owns a 2-1 record, 0.78 ERA, 38 strikeouts in 27 innings while setting a state record with 12 saves.
Brosius, a University of Iowa signee, hits .331 (41-for-124) with eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 18 RBIs and 50 stolen bases in 52 attempts. He has gone 5-2 with a 3.47 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings of work.
Wille, a unanimous selection, led the Rams with a .404 batting average (42-for-104) with eight doubles, seven triples, three home runs, 20 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He went 3-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.
Kirman hit .370 (37-for-100) with three doubles, three triples, 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts.
The Valley Division second-team honorees included Western Dubuque junior outfielder Hunter Quagliano and senior utility man Connor Maiers. Wahlert senior corner infielder Seamus Crahan and senior infielder Patrick Fitzgerald earned second-team honors in the Mississippi Division.
Honorable mention accolades went to Hempstead seniors Curt Saunders and Andrew Tharp, Senior 12th grader Ben Bechen and junior Will Sullivan, Wahlert sophomores Will Specht and Foti Rigopoulos and Western Dubuque seniors Bradyn Delaney and Colton McIlrath.