The Chicago Steel continue to have the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ number.
Adam Fantilli notched a hat trick and added an assist Friday night to lead Chicago to a 6-3 win at Mystique Community Ice Center. Chicago has won all but five of the last 23 meetings between the teams.
“It’s really frustrating, because we all know we can beat that team,” defenseman Michael Feenstra said. “We have a really talented group, we just have to figure out how to play together and be harder to play against when we play Chicago.”
Dubuque controlled much of the first period and owned a 13-6 advantage in shots despite Chicago receiving the only power play. But Chicago took the momentum into the dressing room at the first intermission after Fantilli scored with 3.5 seconds remaining in the frame.
Fantilli’s low shot from a sharp angle below the right circle squeaked through goaltender Philip Svedeback’s leg pads. Joe Miller and Lukas Gustafsson assisted.
Fantilli doubled the lead 4:31 into the second frame. Jayden Perron carried behind the Dubuque net but reversed a pass back to Fantilli for an easy tap-in behind Svedeback.
Fantilli completed his hat trick 2:56 later, 13 seconds after Dubuque’s first power play expired. He redirected Miller’s centering pass for his 10th goal of the season.
Tristan Lemyre ended Nick Haas’ shutout bid 1:14 later by converting a 2-on-1 with Kenny Connors. Haas got a piece of the shot, but it trickled over the goal line for his eighth of the season.
Chicago stretched its lead to 4-1 on a Miller power play goal set up by Jackson Blake and Fantilli. But the Saints answered on a power play goal from Connor Kurth with 9.0 seconds remaining in the period. Stephen Halliday carried the puck with speed along the left wing before centering to Kurth for his 10th of the year.
The momentum didn’t carry over to the third period, however. Sam Lipkin scored at the 9:30 mark and Andon Cerbone added a power play goal 5:15 later to run the lead to 6-2.
Halliday accounted for the final margin with a goal at the 16:38 mark. After Austin Oravetz took a shot from the point, Halliday scored during a goalmouth scramble. Ryan Beck added a secondary assist.
“Chicago is just executing a little better than we do right now,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “There were good stretches of the game where we did a lot of good things, but we have to play the full 60 minutes.”
“Right now, they’re just better than us. That was the message in the locker room. But there’s still time to catch them. And, again, we have to stay out of the (penalty) box against a team like that.”
Chicago went 2-for-4 with the man-advantage, while the Saints converted 1 of 2 chances. The Saints outshot the Steel, 36-26.