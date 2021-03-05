A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League game:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (13-16-2) AT TEAM USA (16-12-5)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight at USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, Mich.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The teams have split their four previous meetings, including an 8-2 decision for Dubuque on Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center. Including tonight, they have four meetings remaining.
Outlook: Dubuque trails Team USA by nine points for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with two fewer games played and will be looking to narrow that gap tonight. The Saints will play the U18 squad tonight, but their meeting with the U17 squad, originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed by the USHL due to coronavirus concerns. The teams will work with the league to reschedule it. Dubuque has had 11 games — over seven different weekends this season — postponed because of virus concerns.