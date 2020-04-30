Here is a look at what teams would have looked like in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Coach — Cristian Flores
Last year — 11-10 overall, 8-2 SWC
Returning veterans — Cassie Tremeling (Sr.); Rita Wilson (Jr.)
Outlook — The Pointers graduated a large senior class from last year and were looking to challenge Platteville/Lancaster for the league title after reloading. Tremeling and Wilson both earned all-SWC honorable mention last year.
GALENA/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Jorden Rijpma
Last year — 2-6-2 overall, 2-6-2 SWC
Returning starters — McKenna Curran (Sr., M); Isabella Somers (Sr., D); Adriana Amaya (Sr., M); Kaileah Gornick (Sr., GK); Roni Skinner (Sr., M); Olivia Kroop (Sr., F); Maggie Handfelt (Jr., D); Olivia Schafer (Jr., D); Alex Rodriguez (Jr., D); Kristin Hall (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Maia Kropp (Fr., M); Emilee Rodriguez (Soph., GK); Kayleigh Folks (Jr., F)
Outlook — Galena/River Ridge returned a strong senior class and was hoping to take a step up in the conference race. Curran was the team’s leading scorer last season and was named to the all-SWC first team. Amaya earned honorable mention.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Brandon Pink
Last year — 11-5-2 overall, 8-0 SWC
Returning veterans — Alexis Thompson (Sr.); Courtney Budden (Sr.); Jaelyn White (Sr.); Anna Murphy (Soph.); Isabella Condiff (Soph.)
Outlook — Platteville/Lancaster has been atop the SWC for years and this season could have been another feather in the co-op’s cap. Thompson and Budden were first-team all-SWC last year. Murphy was a second-team pick while White and Condiff earned honorable mention.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Amber Hynnek
Last year — 3-8-3 overall, 2-5-3 SWC
Returning starters — Jenna Holler (Sr., D); Mackenzie Pettit (Sr., F); Madalyn Roche (Sr., D); Kierstyn Rogers (Sr., GK); Gabby Toberman (Sr., M); Grace Pedretti (Jr., F); Kennedy Kirschbaum (Jr., D); Riley Hubanks (Jr., D); Clare Fritsche (Soph., D); Sophie Miller (Sr., F); Meg Katzung (Jr., M)
Other returning veterans — Ally Schroeder (Jr.); Katrina Rodenberg (Jr.); Rebekah Champion (Jr.); Caroline Bosley (Jr.)
Outlook — The Blackhawks returned a strong class and were hoping to continue building momentum. Pedretti and Rogers were all-SWC second-team picks a season ago while Toberman, Kirschbaum and Hubanks earned honorable mention.