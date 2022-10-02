Football
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Brett Harris (left) hands the ball off to Grant Glausser during a game last month at Dalzell Field in Dubuque. Glausser has gained 200 or more yards in three of the last four weeks.

 ADAM RANG Telegraph Herald

Grant Glausser doesn’t care about his individual statistics.

It’s all about the team for the Western Dubuque running back.

TH staff writers Jim Leitner and Danny Miller contributed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.