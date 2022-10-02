Grant Glausser doesn’t care about his individual statistics.
It’s all about the team for the Western Dubuque running back.
But, the better he does running the football, the better the Bobcats fare.
Glausser rushed for more than 200 yards for the third time in four weeks, gaining 220 yards on 23 carries in a 38-22 win at Decorah on Friday night.
But the winning streak doesn’t even register for the Bobcats.
“We’re still 0-0. Haven’t won any games, haven’t lost any games. We just have to keep moving forward,” Glausser said after WD’s Week 5 win over Marion. “If we keep thinking we’re going to win and blow through them, we’re going to get upset. But we don’t think like that.”
Glausser scored four rushing touchdowns as the Bobcats (4-2, 2-0 Class 4A District 2) won their fourth straight game and added a key victory to their playoff resume.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior has run for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns during WD’s current winning streak.
Glausser scored on runs of 47, 10, 35 and 7 yards for the Bobcats, who host Waterloo East (0-6, 0-2), then play in what could be the district championship game on Oct. 14 at Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0, 2-0). And the Bobcats are a much different team now than the one that started 0-2.
“I truly think our kids know that they’re getting better on a daily basis,” WD coach Justin Penner said after the Marion game. “When kids have confidence in their process, they’re going to arrive on Friday night with the belief that they’re going to be successful, and I think that goes an awful long ways. It’s boring as can be, but that consistency on a daily basis really starts adding up, and I’m starting to see a lot of kids get a lot better here over time.”
Through six games, Glausser has run for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 7.6 yards per rush.
Brett Harris completed 17 of 26 passes — with at least one completion to seven different receivers — for 210 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Klein caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Big game for Kluesner — Beckman Catholic was missing starting quarterback Cayden Gassmann on Friday night, but that didn’t seem to adversely affect Eli Kluesner.
Kluesner caught six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the Trailblazers’ 41-13 loss at Waterloo Columbus on Friday night. He now has nine receptions for 141 yards and two scores.
TJ Thier started at QB for Gassmann and completed 11 of 23 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns.
Menster on torrid pace — Cascade senior running back Jack Menster rushed for 216 yards on 16 carries in Friday’s 33-14 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg. Over the last four contests, Menster is averaging 190.5 yards per game and has scored nine touchdowns. He is nearing the 1,000-yard benchmark for the season, accumulating 975 yards on the ground through six games.
Junior quarterback Will Hosch was efficient in his passing game Friday, completing 11 of 16 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Hosch found Cass Hoffman in the end zone for two scores, and tossed another to Mason Otting. The Cougars’ defense was led by Cade Rausch, who totaled four tackles and two sacks.
Eaton, Romer do it all — Galena workhorse running back Sam Eaton provided the brunt of the Pirates’ offense Friday night, rushing 29 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, in a 28-13 victory over Eastland/Pearl City. The senior also showcased his arm with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Roman Romer on a halfback option. Romer made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball as well with two key interceptions, both of which stymied promising E/PC offensive drives.
McShane impacts all phases — Maquoketa Valley junior running back Lance McShane used his feet and his hands in another dominant performance Friday night. McShane ran 13 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Clayton Ridge at Delhi, Iowa.
McShane has carried 119 times for 919 yards (7.7 per attempt) and 16 touchdowns through five games. He also has six receptions for 94 yards (15.7 per catch), six kick returns for 118 yards and a score, and one interception for 37 return yards and another touchdown. On top of that, McShane has kicked off four times for 110 yards and 10 punts for 338 yards.
T.J. Cook completed 8 of 14 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Anderson Holtz, and Taten Intorf added an 8-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats (3-2) on Friday.
West Delaware spreads it around — West Delaware got rushing touchdowns from four different sources in a 53-9 romp at South Tama. Will Ward carried 16 times for 128 yards and three scores, Brent Yonkovic ran eight times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Logan Peyton added six rushes for 91 yards and two scores, and Julio Weber chipped in six rushes for 49 yards and a score. The Hawks piled up 431 yards on 45 rushing attempts, while Yonkovic completed 4 of 9 passes for 45 yards.
Ward leads the Hawks (3-3) with 653 yards and 12 touchdowns on 96 rushing attempts this season.
River Ridge rallies behind Ries — Sam Ries completed 23 of 37 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns to lead River Ridge to a 50-44 shootout win over Alden-Hebron in Illinois 8-man football Friday night. Jack Ketelson caught 14 passes for 176 yards and two scores, and George Winter had six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Winter added 21 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Lebron Ransom chipped in 11 carries for 60 yards and a score. River Ridge outscored Aldon-Hebron, 22-0, in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Wisconsin playoff outlook — There are just two weeks remaining in the regular season in Wisconsin, and the playoff races are beginning to come into focus.
Potosi/Cassville (6-1, 4-1 Six Rivers Conference) became the second area team to clinch its postseason berth, joining Darlington (6-1, 5-0 SWAL).
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (4-2, 3-1 Six Rivers) and Lancaster (5-2, 3-2 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) need one more win to secure their spots. Platteville (3-4, 2-3 SWC) needs to win its final two games to reach the playoffs.
