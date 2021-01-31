P.J. Fletcher considers the Dubuque Fighting Saints a legitimate playoff contender.
The Saints have not missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in the 2010-11 season, but a 1-10-0 start put that streak in jeopary.
But Dubuque has gone 9-4-0 and sits just six points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with 30 games remaining. The Saints also put a scare into Des Moines on Sunday, when they nearly erased a four-goal deficit before dropping a 6-4 decision at Buccaneer Arena.
“Every single one of us believes that we are a playoff team, and we treat it that way every game,” said Fletcher, the team captain who scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season on Sunday. “We have a chip on our shoulders and something to prove to people. At this time of year, games definitely ramp up in pace, and every team is fighting for a playoff spot. We’re going to take it game-by-game and not stress ourselves out about it, but there definitely is a sense of urgency.
“Some teams click right away, and some click later on. Eventually, everybody does. We were one of those late-blooming teams, but we’ve started to find chemistry, and that’s been a huge part of our success recently.”
Since the Christmas break, the Saints have added six difference-makers — forwards Andrei Buyalsky, John Evans and Matt Savoie, defenseman Zane Demsey and goaltenders Lukas Parik and Reilly Herbst. And a young core group has been on a strong upward trajectory following the slow start.
“Obviously, some of the players have changed, but the belief in our room has continued to escalate, and that’s been a big part of it, too,” said Oliver David, who sits three victories shy of 100 as head coach of the Saints. “We’re still on our developmental path, but the guys are now seeing the fruits of their labors. We’re coming together structurally. Everything is on the rise.
“We’ve seen it and felt it, and we’ve created a belief. We realize we can win on any night when our structure is there and we play our game.”
The Saints saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a slow start Sunday. Paul Davey, Lucas Mercuri, Zakary Karpa and Noah Ellis staked the Buccaneers to a 4-0 lead and an 11-7 advantage in shots through 20 minutes.
But Dubuque won the final two periods and finished with a 26-23 edge in shots.
Stephen Halliday got the Saints on the board 90 seconds into the middle period. Evan Stella broke the puck out of his own zone to Ryan Alexander, who made a cross-ice pass to Halliday for a wrist shot that beat goalie Josh Langford for his fifth goal of the year.
“We have a lot of skill on this team, so we never count ourselves out of any game,” Halliday said. “No matter what the score is, we’re going to keep playing. We did a great job of chipping away at them and playing for a bit of pride. We gave ourselves a chance to win in the end and even hit a post late in the game that would have tied it. ”
Karpa got that goal back 5:27 later, but Daniyal Dzhaniyev pulled the Saints within 5-2 late in the frame. Halliday made a pass from behind the net to Dzhaniyev for a quick shot and his ninth goal of the season.
Fletcher scored the next two goals to pull the Saints within 5-4. Just 59 seconds into the final period, he wired a slap shot from the left faceoff circle past Langford after taking a pass from Connor Kurth in the neutral zone. Demsey earned his first assist with the Saints on the play.
Fletcher’s second goal came during a scramble in front of the net when he turned and fired a shot past Langford. Michael Feenstra assisted by working the puck to the net front.
Dubuque’s rally came to an end when Sam Renlund hit an empty net in the final seconds.
“The extraordinary thing about this game was Des Moines was playing its second game of the week, we were playing our fourth in six days — plus travel — and we still had our foot on the gas at the end of the game,” David said. “I’m extremely proud of the effort.”