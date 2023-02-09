For two area girls basketball teams, the postseason begins tonight with action in Iowa Class 1A.

Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley hope to make a run at a place that’s become a familiar destination for the two schools — Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.