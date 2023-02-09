For two area girls basketball teams, the postseason begins tonight with action in Iowa Class 1A.
Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley hope to make a run at a place that’s become a familiar destination for the two schools — Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Mohawks are eight-time state tournament qualifiers, including their most recent trip as semifinalists in 2020. The Wildcats have punched their ticket to state six times and were runners-up in 2021.
Recommended for you
First round contests will be played tonight; the quarterfinals on Feb. 14; semifinals on Feb. 17; and regional finals on Feb. 22. All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Here is a capsule look at Marquette’s and Maquoketa Valley’s Class 1A regional brackets:
Region 3
Schedule — First round: North Cedar (1-19) at Bellevue Marquette (14-7); Quarterfinals: North Cedar/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (4-16)/Calamus-Wheatland (17-5) winner; semifinals, Feb. 17; regional final, Feb. 22.
Outlook — This was a resurgent year after the Mohawks hovered around .500 the past two seasons and no doubt they are determined to make a run. If Marquette can get past North Cedar tonight, it will likely set up a date with Cal-Wheat, which has beaten them twice this year. Maquette would also need to potentially upset No. 3-ranked North Linn (19-0) in the semis, and 17-win Montezuma in the finals.
Region 4
Schedule — First round: Central City (4-18) at Maquoketa Valley (13-9); Quarterfinals: Central City/Maquoketa Valley winner vs West Central (6-15)/Turkey Valley (16-5); semifinals, Feb. 17; regional final, Feb. 22.
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley handily defeated Central City twice this season, so there’s always that threat of a letdown performance. But if the Wildcats take care of business as expected, a good Turkey Valley team most likely awaits in the quarterfinals, and 1A No. 9-ranked Central Elkader would be a potential semifinal opponent. No. 6-ranked and undefeated West Fork is the heavy favorite to come out of the region’s top half of the bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.