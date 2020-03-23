Nathan Sucese adopted a shrewd developmental philosophy during his second season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints:
“Conquer the level you’re at before you move up.”
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound center from Fairport, N.Y., parlayed a second-team all-star performance in the United States Hockey League in 2015-16 into a history-making run at Penn State University. And, on Friday, the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading goal scorer and point producer signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League.
“Everyone in my family and every other 5-foot-9 forward knows it’s not going to be easy and you have to prove yourself at each and every level,” Sucese said in a telephone interview Saturday. “Starting from Dubuque, producing there and then having some success at Penn State really opened some eyes in the pro-caliber world, and I was fortunate enough that people were interested and teams were willing to give me a shot to do it all over again.
“Just in the last three days, I’m one of 12 guys already who were not drafted but signed an NHL deal, which shows it’s definitely a process that takes time in our sport. It can take more time for some guys. There’s no reason for you to be in a rush to jump up to the next level.”
As a junior in 2019-20, Sucese became just the fourth player in Penn State history to reach the 100-point mark. He then set career highs with 27 assists and 38 points during his final season with the Nittany Lions and finished as the career leader with 61 goals and 140 points and ranked second with 79 assists, five shorthanded goals and 470 shots on goal. He also ranks fourth with a career rating of plus-47.
Sucese averaged 1.03 points per game in his final two seasons, and his 147 career games played are tied for the third-most in program history. He contributed to 85 career victories and helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten tournament championship in 2017, a Big Ten regular-season crown this season and the first two NCAA tournament appearances in program history in 2017 and 2018.
“We respect Nate as our all-time leading scorer but respect him even more for his mental toughness and competitive nature when it mattered most,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a press release. “He definitely played his best hockey at the end of this season in our most important games. We are thrilled for him and are excited to see his success with the Coyotes.”
Sucese started to garner NHL attention during his junior season at Penn State and attended the Boston Bruins’ developmental camp last summer. Despited being temped to turn pro, he decided to return to Penn State for his final season.
“I ultimately made the decision that it’s really important to have that college degree in your back pocket,” said Sucese, who will graduate in May with a degree in communication arts and sciences. “It feels pretty good to be able to sign a contract and get that degree six weeks later and use it later on in life when I’ll need it.”
He became just the sixth player in Penn State history to sign an NHL contract. He fielded inquires from five teams after his senior season came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was definitely an eventful week,” Sucese said. “It kind of felt like the college recruiting process. It brings you back to when all the college coaches were calling you and explaining what they had for you, and you had to make a decision that would impact your entire life when you’re only 16 or 17 years old.
“It was kind of nerve wracking, honestly. And it was pretty weird how quickly things can change on each side based on what each party wants.”
Ultimately, Sucese believed Arizona provided the best fit, as well as the best opportunity to showcase his ability.
“The style of the play and the interest and excitement I was getting from management was super exciting for me,” Sucese said. “They saw a lot of upside in me, and what I can bring to the organization will fit with their style.
“They play a fast, north-south game with lot of speed. They like guys who can play with the puck and know where they need to be without it. And they like guys who create plays and offense in tight areas on the ice.”
Sucese hopes to attend development camp at the end of June or early July, if NHL teams are still permitted to hold them. He will also participate in the Coyotes’ rookie camp and full roster camp in September.
“Between now and then, I’ll follow the process I’ve had the last six offseasons: putting in the work off the ice and in the gym with trainers,” Sucese said. “I’m obviously tying to find ways to keep up with fitness, because ice will not be available for a while.
“But everyone’s in the same boat. It’s not like I’ll be at a disadvantage. It’s going to be an interesting process to see what me and my trainers can come up with in the next few months to stay in shape. And, hopefully, we can be back on the ice soon.”