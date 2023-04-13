Natalie Coyle delivered all of her team’s offense in a four-goal effort as the Western Dubuque girls soccer team downed Dubuque Senior, 4-3, on Tuesday at Buchman Field.

Coyle, who has six of her team’s 10 goals on the season, helped the Bobcats improve to 2-0 .

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.