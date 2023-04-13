Natalie Coyle delivered all of her team’s offense in a four-goal effort as the Western Dubuque girls soccer team downed Dubuque Senior, 4-3, on Tuesday at Buchman Field.
Coyle, who has six of her team’s 10 goals on the season, helped the Bobcats improve to 2-0 .
The Rams, who dropped to 2-2, got goals from Fantu Andrews, Maggie Firzlaff and Akiko Kono.
Recommended for you
PREP GOLF
Cascade 182, Camanche 197 — At Fillmore Fairways: Jacob Stoll fired a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead a consistent scoring pack for the Cougars. Tyler Smith (45), Brady Schlemme (45) and Bayne Manternach (48) also counted scores.
GIRLS PREP TRACK & FIELD
Albrecht claims 3 golds — At Winnebago, Ill.: Addison Albrecht placed first in the 100 (13.49), 200 (27.94) and long jump (5.24m) to lead the Galena/East Dubuque River Ridge tri-op to first place at the Winnebago Quad Meet on Tuesday. Aubrie Tritz (1.42m) won the high jump, Gwen Miller (9.47m) took first in the triple jump and the tri-op placed first in the 4x100.
BOYS PREP TRACK & FIELD
Tri-op takes 2 silvers — At Fulton, Ill.: Sam Eaton, Myles Schumacher, Carson Huseman and and Bradey Huseman (44.48) took second in the 4x100 at the Craig Faulkner Relays on Tuesday for the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op. Traighton McGovern and Hayden Schemmel joined the Husemans on the silver-medal winnng 4x200 squad (1:35.03). G/ED/RR was fifth as a team with 44 points. Lena-Winslow was the team champion with 78 points.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount Mercy 8-14, Clarke 1-8 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kaylie Holtam went a combined 4-for-7 on the day, Abby Archer homered and had three hits in the second game, and Leah Gray homered for Clarke, but the Pride were swept in a Heart of America Conference doubleheader.
Wartburg 4-3, Dubuque 3-2 — At Dubuque: Hempstead grad Kaylie Springer went 2-for-4 and Western Dubuque product Ella Link doubled to help Wartburg edge UD in Game 1 on Tuesday. Dariann Diorio went 3-for-3 to lead the Spartans offensively. Jaelyn Blakemore went the distance in the circle, but earned a tough-luck loss in Game 2 for the Spartans.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 18-8, Graceland 2-27 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Victor Lara homered among his three hits, and Kai Torres went deep twice in the Pride’s 17-hit barrage in a Game 1 win. Peosta native Greg Bennet allowed just one run over 4 1/3 innings to earn the W on the mound. Brendan O’Connor and Thomas Brannon had three hits apiece in the nightcap, but Graceland returned the favor with a blowout victory to salvage a split.
Loras 10, Simpson 6 — At Indianola, Iowa: The Duhawks pulled ahead late with a four-run ninth inning on Tuesday. Tyler Pransky went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Max McCallum added three hits and scored three time for Loras.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Loras 9, Dubuque 0 —At Farber Courts —Kevin Blomquist, Thomas Kampmier, Gage Becker, Kareem Kassas, Konnor Barth and Seasn Gelski swept through singles as the Duhawks blanked UD. Blomquist/Kampmier, Becker/Barth and Kassas/Lucas Healy teamed up in doubles to earn three more points for Loras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.