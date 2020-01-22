When it comes down to preparation, every team knows that Cascade girls basketball is going to play outstanding defense.
But even this is hard to believe.
The Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Cougars refused to allow a single point to Camanche in the first half on Tuesday night, building a 31-point lead by halftime and rolling to a 46-15 victory at Cascade High School.
The Cougars (14-0) were led offensively by Nicole McDermott and Abby Welter scoring 16 points apiece. But once again it was the terrific play of the Cascade defense that led the way, holding a 31-0 lead at halftime and allowing the Indians only five total field goals in the game.
Late on Monday night, the Cougars earned a 46-33 triumph at Monticello. Skylar Dolphin powered Cascade with a game-high 15 points.
Dubuque Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37 — At Moody Gym: The Mustangs (6-7) won for the sixth time in their last nine games, standing tall on the defensive end over the Cougars. Riley Kay scored 14 points while Corinne Meier and Kaylie Springer added 12 each.
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37 — At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles (7-7) won for the fifth time in their last six games, as Mary Kate King scored 12 points and Morgan Herrig and Allie Kutsch added 10 each.
Cedar Rapids Washington 42, Dubuque Senior 38 — At Nora Gym: Ella Noel scored 10 points as the Rams (5-8) played competitively before losing a heartbreaker to the Warriors (8-6).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Western Dubuque 35 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (4-10) were overwhelmed by the Iowa Class 5A No. 4-ranked Hawks (12-0).
Bellevue Marquette 61, Easton Valley 48 — At Preston, Iowa: Miranda Peters scored 21 points, while Ellie O’Brien (17 points and 12 rebounds) and Tori Michel (14 points and 17 rebounds) added double-doubles as the Iowa Class 1A No. 3-ranked Mohawks (13-1) pulled away.
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (7-7) extended their lead in the second half to notch a victory over the Raiders and evened their record at .500.
Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (9-3) pulled away to victory.
Dyersville Beckman 68, West Delaware 50 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Trailblazers (7-8) were strong in the road win.
Maquoketa Valley 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 39 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats cruised past the Vikings in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
East Dubuque 43, River Ridge/Scales Mound 25 — At Hanover, Ill.: Anna Berryman and Paige Middendorf sparked a Warriors victory, scoring 14 points apiece as East Dubuque pulled away with a 12-5 third-quarter run.
Platteville 62, Darlington 30 — At Darlington, Wis.: Sami Martin, Josie Nies and Becca Hoyer scored 13 points apiece as Wisconsin Division 3 top-ranked Platteville continued proving its worth in the state rankings on Monday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 79, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jacob Schockemoehl was on fire and scorched the nets for 31 points, lifting the Golden Eagles (5-7) to a big win. Cael Schmitt and Lucas Topping added 13 points apiece.
Dubuque Senior 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 49 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cain McWilliams and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue scored 12 points each and Jim Bonifas added eight as the Iowa Class 4A No. 8-ranked Rams (8-1) grinded one out on the road.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62, Dubuque Hempstead 59 (OT) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Mustangs (9-3) suffered their second-straight setback despite a game-high 29 points from Michael Duax.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Western Dubuque 52 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dylan Johnson scored 15 points and Payton Quagliano added 12, but the Bobcats (3-9) couldn’t find a rhythm on the offensive end in the road loss to the Hawks.
Camanche 59, Cascade 52 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (6-7) gave the Iowa Class 2A No. 2-ranked Indians all they could handle, led by 16 points from Carter Green and 13 from Caden Reinke.
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (5-8) held on for a thrilling victory.
Easton Valley 81, Bellevue Marquette 38 — At Preston, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 11 points for the Mohawks, but this one was all Easton Valley.
Cuba City 126, Riverdale 37 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey and Ian Hinderman scored 15 points apiece as all 16 players on the Cuba City roster scored in a runaway triumph for the Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Cubans (12-0).
Fennimore 77, Iowa-Grant 47 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson dropped 34 points as the Golden Eagles cruised to victory.
Darlington 59, Mineral Point 57 — At Darlington, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored 16 points as the Redbirds escaped with a tight win over the Pointers.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, William Penn 2 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Nick Ramos had 12 kills as the Pride pulled out a 22-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 15-13 triumph.