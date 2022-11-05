Separated merely by blocks, there is an inherent rivalry factor when the University of Dubuque and Loras College meet annually in the Key City Clash.
Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff at the Rock Bowl between the bitter adversaries has even more at stake than just the rights to the coveted Key.
The Spartans (5-3, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) currently carry a four-game winning streak and with just the lone conference loss, still have hopes of contending for an American Rivers Conference title.
“This to us is a game that’s important because of what it means in the standings, obviously,” UD head coach Stan Zweifel said. “We’re still in a position where we just might be able to be a conference champion.”
Dubuque is currently tied for second place with Coe in the A-R-C, one game behind Wartburg. The A-R-C conference champion receives an automatic berth into the Division III national tournament. In the case of a three-way tie, UD would earn the bid over Wartburg and Coe based on it being the least recent team to reach the national tournament.
Wartburg made the playoffs in 2019, Coe in 2016 and Dubuque in 2015.
“It is a real important game for us because we have to win it for the chance to stay in conference contention,” Zweifel said. “Now you add to it the rivalry with Loras and the Key City Clash, those things just add a little spice to the game.”
Loras (5-4, 5-2) sits alone in third place in the A-R-C, and though its conference title hopes are all but dashed, the Duhawks are eager to reclaim the Key for the first time since winning three in a row from 2008-2010.
“College football has the best rivalries, it really does,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “Ours is very unique from the fact that we’re so close. We’re in the same town, in the same conference and the campuses are about 2 minutes apart. That’s very unique.”
The Spartans have owned this rivalry recently, winning the last 10 matchups, but the last four meetings have been decided by seven points or less, including last year’s 17-14 final that came down to a last-second field goal.
“Every game has come down to the final part of the fourth quarter,” Helminiak said. “They have been really tight games, and I anticipate it’s going to be the same way again this year.”
Today marks the season finale for Loras, and at 5-2 in the A-R-C, the Duhawks have secured their first winning conference record since 2008.
Though it possesses a greater threat to the Spartans’ conference title hopes, Zweifel said the trending Duhawks makes today’s matchup even more appealing.
“It’s gonna be a wonderful game,” Zweifel said. “(Loras) is having a really good year. When both teams are doing well, it’s good for small college football and specifically small college football in the Dubuque area.”
Today’s Key City Clash will be followed by two conference championship soccer matches as the Loras women will be seeking their 14th conference tournament championship against Simpson. The Duhawk men follow that as they look to clinch a ninth conference championship when they host Luther to wrap up the evening.
“There’s some buzz about it on campus,” Helminiak said. “What a great day it would be to get the Key back and win a couple conference tournament AQs (automatic qualifiers) for the soccer teams all in one day inside the Rock Bowl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.