Maddy Nilles is certainly ramping up to a stellar finish to her track & field career at North Dakota State University.
The Dubuque Wahlert graduate easily won the weight throw on Saturday at the University of North Dakota Open indoor track meet in Grand Forks.
Nilles launched a throw of 77 feet, 1¼ inches to win the event by more than 11 feet. North Dakota’s Destinee Rose-Haas finished second with a throw of 65-7½.
Nilles has already exhausted her indoor track eligibility and competed as an unattached athlete at the meet, but her throw would have been the best throw by an NCAA athlete in two years. The all-American has one season of outdoor track eligibility remaining.
Nilles, a graduate student from Sherrill, Iowa, won three state discus championships at Wahlert. Last season, she was ranked No. 12 in NCAA Division I in the indoor weight throw and qualified for the national meet that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loras track athletes honored — Loras College’s Marion Edwards and Josh Smith swept the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week awards.
Edwards, a sophomore from Chicago, set the NCAA Division III’s top mark in the 60-meter dash with a personal-best time of 7.77 seconds before finishing as the runner-up in the 200-meter dash to Division I University of Northern Iowa’s Tyler Gray (25.80) with the nation’s second fastest time of 25.93. She also anchored the 4x400 relay team of Stevie Lambe, Elayna Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, who lead the nation at 3:55.1.
Smith, a junior from Dolton, Ill, ran the 60 in 6.88 for the nation’s leading time and leads Division III in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.86. He capped the meet with Mike Jasa, Shamari Scott, and Carter Oberfoell in the 4x400-meter dash in a nation’s best 3:58.63.
Furlong fuels Indy — Katie Furlong, a senior outside hitter from Galena, Ill., delivered 21 kills on Friday to lead the University of Indianapolis to a five-set victory over Illinois-Springfield in season-opening Great Lakes Valley Conference play. Last season, Furlong became the 14th volleyball player in school history to reach 1,000 kills. She entered the season as the GLVC’s active leader with 1,035 kills.
Five Mustangs to Clarke — Five members of the Dubuque Hempstead football team will play at Clarke University in the fall. They include Jalen Smith, Ben Jaeger, Jackson Ostrander, Ty Hancock and Alec Lynch.
Senior players set to sign — Five members of the Dubuque Senior football team will sign national letters of intent to play college ball next season at 10 a.m. today in Nora Gym. They include Seth Bullock (Tulsa), Logan Flanagan (Sioux Falls), Cain McWilliams (Sioux Falls), Hunter Preston (Dubuque) and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (Wayne State).
Loras, UD square off tonight — Loras College and the University of Dubuque will meet in men’s and women’s basketball tonight, with the men playing at UD and the women playing at Loras. Attendance is limited to only those listed on the student-athlete pass list for each school, and no community fans of the two schools will be admitted due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Clarke’s Wolff feted — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University’s Hanna Wolff as its women’s indoor field athlete of the week on Monday. She won the weight throw with a toss of 14.69 meters and finished second in the shot put with a throw of 11.47 meters at the fourth Graceland Winter Series of the season.
UD’s Ragen honored — The American Rivers Conference named Dubuque’s Peter Ragen as its male athlete of the week and its men’s basketball player of the week. The senior from Orland Park, Ill., scored 34 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had five blocks in victories over Coe and Wartburg.