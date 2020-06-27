MAQUOKETA, Iowa — With all the smooth fielding on Friday, it might fool Maquoketa’s spectators to know that this same Cardinals baseball team committed six errors in a loss earlier this week.
After that, coach Ray Cavanagh put it on his experienced Maquoketa group to focus up. The result was Friday’s crisp play in a WaMaC East home doubleheader against Mount Vernon — they converted three double plays and picked off four runners.
“We needed to come out and play like this. Throw strikes, catch the ground balls and make plays,” said Cavanagh.
The Cardinals were error-free in a 4-3 comeback win over the Mustangs in the opener and had just one mess-up as they rallied to a 5-all tie with Mount Vernon in the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap before lightning delays pushed the end result past the Telegraph Herald’s press time.
By salvaging at least a split, Maquoketa improved to 6-3 and was in prime position to potentially cap the sweep. The Cardinals trailed Game 2, 4-1, when Ryne Gruenwald’s single started a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Manning followed with a base hit and both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Kannon Coakley drove in Gruenwald with an infield single, and Kole Harmon hit a bases-clearing triple to tie things up at 4-all. Jack Dostal then ripped a line drive over the Mustangs’ third baseman, scoring Harmon for a 5-4 Maquoketa lead with six outs to go.
The Cardinals gave that run back in the top of the seventh after Clark Younggreen’s two-out RBI single, but with Coakley at the plate with one out in the bottom half by the time of the lightning delay, Cavanagh liked his team’s chances to grind out another win.
“Our record’s 6-3 right now and five of those wins have been by one run,” said Cavanagh. “We’ve won in the last at-bat three times, and hopefully four times after tonight. They compete.”
Maquoketa found itself in an early, 3-2 hole through two innings in the opener and struggled to figure out Mount Vernon starter Kolby Volesky. But after a shaky beginning, Cardinals starter Mitchell Roeder settled into a groove and sent down 11 straight batters between the second and sixth innings. Maquoketa was able to tie the game at 3-all in the fifth when Kasey Coakley stole home on a wild pickoff attempt, and took the lead an inning later when a Mustangs throwing error allowed pinch runner Payton Schueller to score from first base.
The Cardinals’ aggressive base-running was a major theme on Friday night.
“I like to put pressure on the defense. It’s just become part of our way of playing at this point,” Cavanagh said. “When you got guys that can run a little bit and know the game, it makes it easier to take chances.”
Roeder reached the pitch count limit by the top of the seventh, ending his night with nine strikeouts and four straight shutout innings. Kannon Coakley took over with the tying run on second base and nobody out. He induced a popout, a strikeout and a lineout to earn the save and seal the win for Roeder.
Harmon finished as Maquoketa’s top hitter with a single, a double and a triple through two games with two RBIs and two runs scored.