A Dubuque native has been selected to guide the Upper Iowa University football program.
Jason Hoskins, who graduated from Dubuque Senior in 2001 and Loras College in 2005, took over the program on Dec. 17. He became the 16th head football coach in the history of the program, which now competes at the NCAA Division II level.
“It’s a surreal feeling right now,” Hoskins said in a statement released by the school. “I grew up around the game, coached at many different institutions and have always wanted to be a head football coach. Of all the places I have been, none of them are quite like Upper Iowa. It is a special place and I am humbled to be the head coach at Upper Iowa University. I want to thank (athletic director) Rick Hartzell and President (William) Duffy for having the belief in me to run this program.”
During the 2014-16 seasons, Hoskins served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach while helping Upper Iowa to 15 wins over that stretch. He was the defensive backs and special teams coach this season.
Prior to his time at Upper Iowa, Hoskins spent five years as an assistant coach with fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference member Northern State University. He coached the secondary and was the recruiting coordinator for the Wolves.
Before his arrival in Aberdeen, S.D., Hoskins served as a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., working with the wide receivers in 2009 and the offensive line in 2008, and also serving as the program’s video coordinator. Hoskins also made coaching stops at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (running backs) and Loras College as a student assistant coaching the running backs in 2005, tight ends in 2004 and wide receivers in 2002. He coached the defensive backs as a student assistant at Rockford College in Rockford, Ill., in 2003.
Hoskins’ father, Mike Hoskins, is also a long-time football coach in the tri-state area.
Ex-Duhawks coaching in bowl games — Three former assistant football coaches at Loras College helped their NCAA Division I football teams to bowl games this season.
Chris Klieman, an assistant coach at Loras from 2001-04 who went 3-7 as the Duhawks’ head coach in 2005, serves as the head coach at Kansas State. The Wildcats face Navy at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.
Chris Simpson, the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator at the University of Buffalo, helped the Bulls to a 31-9 victory over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. Simpson spent the 2001 season at Loras as a graduate assistant.
John Baxter, the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Southern California, will help the Trojans take on the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Baxter served as a student assistant with the Loras running backs from 1981-85 before a two-year stint at Iowa State as a graduate assistant.
Barista named Cliff Harris finalist — The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings named University of Dubuque defensive back Blaze Barista as a finalist for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.
Barista, a senior from Wheaton, Ill., was named a first-team all-American Rivers Conference member, an AFCA second team all-American and a second team Associated Press all-America honoree. UD’s Michael Joseph, who now plays for the Chicago Bears, won the Cliff Harris Award in 2017. He was the first Division III student-athlete to be honored with the award and remains the only Division III nominee to have claimed the trophy.
The Cliff Harris winner will be announced today and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 9 with special guest, two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.
Roussel plays for national runners-up — Former Hempstead football player Jack Roussel played for the NCAA Division II national championship on Saturday, when Minnesota State dropped a 48-40 decision to West Florida at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Minnesota State (14-1) finished the season ranked No. 2 in the AFCA poll. Roussel is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound sophomore offensive lineman from Durango, Iowa, who has played in 24 games in the past two seasons.