SECOND TEAM
Collin Fosler (Scales Mound, Sr., Guard) — The historic season for the Hornets doesn’t happen without Fosler’s cool play at the point guard position. He averaged 10 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2 steals per game while earning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A second team all-state, along with honorable mention from the Illinois Associated Press.
Kellen Strohmeyer (Hempstead, Sr., Guard) — The smooth-shooting Strohmeyer averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in helping lead the Mustangs to the substate final. He landed on the all-Class 4A Substate 6 team and earned all-MVC honors with first team in the Valley Division.
Nick Bryant (Western Dubuque, Sr., Guard) — There seemingly wasn’t anything that Bryant couldn’t do for the Bobcats this season, earning all-Class 3A Substate 3 team recognition and all-MVC second team in the Mississippi Division. He averaged 15.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Colby Sieverding (Bellevue, Sr., Guard) — It’s a shame that Sieverding was snubbed from both the all-state committee and all-substate teams, but he’s getting some love here. He did earn all-River Valley Conference Elite Team honors and came up clutch at every turn in leading the Comets to their first state tournament since 1991. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals and nailed a well-guarded 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10 seconds left that sent Bellevue’s state quarterfinal with No. 1 and undefeated Grand View Christian to overtime.
Braden Crubel (River Ridge, Jr., Guard) — The Six Rivers West Conference Player of the Year was a game-changer for the Timberwolves, averaging 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.1 assists. He received Division 4 all-state honorable mention from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
THIRD TEAM
Carson Cummer (Wahlert, Sr., Guard) — While a hand injury kept him out for a portion of the season, Cummer returned and made the most of his time on the court. The all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team pick was a jet on the floor in averaging 12.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals.
Ethan Hefel (Galena, Sr., Guard) — Hefel averaged 16.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Pirates in a 20-win campaign, earning unanimous all-NUIC first team and all-state honorable mention from the Associated Press. He’s only the second player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds.
Jensen Wedeking (Bellevue, Jr., Guard) — The definition of coming up clutch when needed most, Wedeking exploded onto the scene as an elite scorer during the Comets’ drive to state in the postseason. An all-River Valley Conference first-team pick, Wedeking finished with season averages of 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.2 assists.
Ben Werner (Scales Mound, Sr., Forward) — Another crucial piece and senior leader in getting the Hornets to the state tournament, Werner was the team’s muscle in the paint and averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in earning all-NUIC first team and honorable mention all-state from the IBCA and Associated Press.
Jacob Williams (Senior, Soph., Forward) — On a team that defined playing as a unit, Williams had a breakout season as the Rams’ go-to weapon offensively. The all-MVC Valley Division second-team selection averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 block per game. He showed amazing potential for growth while still producing for the Rams.
FOURTH TEAM
Ben Montag (East Dubuque, Sr., Guard) — The all-NUIC first-team selection overcame a broken foot to help power the Warriors to another successful season. He averaged 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, but perhaps his biggest contribution was on the always stingy ED defensive end by guarding opposing teams’ best scorers every time out.
Ben Freed (Wahlert, Sr., Guard) — If there was room to elevate for a mid-to-long range jumper, Freed was going to find it. He received all-Class 3A Substate 3 team honors and landed on the all-MVC Mississippi Division second team in averaging 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 steal per game.
Brady Larson (Fennimore, Jr., Guard) — The all-SWAL first team and WBCA Division 4 all-state honorable mention pick was a sharpshooter for the Golden Eagles, sinking 70 3-pointers on the season. He finished with averages of 17.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Rex Blaine (Benton, Jr., Forward) — Blaine became a major player for the Zephyrs in the post and helped the program attain a winning mark this season. The all-Six Rivers West first-team pick also earned Division 5 all-state honorable mention from the WBCA with averages of 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists.
Cole McDermott (Cascade, Jr., Center) — In a season where the Cougars made strides as a program, so too did McDermott in the paint. He became the catalyst on both ends of the floor for the program and received all-River Valley Conference Elite Team recognition with averages of 16 points and 7.3 rebounds.