The Loras women’s soccer team has been nearly perfect this season.
With Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over crosstown rival Dubuque at the Rock Bowl, the Duhawks kept two rather impressive streaks alive.
Loras (11-0-1, 3-0-0 American Rivers Conference) won its eighth consecutive match this season. The only semi-blemish on its resume was a 0-0 draw at No. 4-ranked Washington University on Sept. 4.
The Duhawks also extended their recent dominance over the Spartans. Loras has now won nine in a row over its rival dating back to 2015 and 10 of the last 11 contests. UD’s last victory over Loras came in 2014.
“It’s always a great feeling to beat UD, especially at home,” said Loras midfielder Payton McDonell. “It was a great team win, everyone gave everything they had and we got the result we were looking for.”
As the wins continue to pile up, it’s no surprise that, so too, does the national attention. Loras, which has outscored its opponents by a glaring 29-4 margin this season, continues to climb up the ranks in the two prominent soccer polls.
The Duhawks came into Wednesday’s contest ranked 13th in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll and 16th in D3soccerrankings.com.
“(It’s) just the whole team atmosphere,” McDonnell said. “Every player on the bench, everyone on the field ... everyone plays an important role and gives everything they have. We wouldn’t be having this success if everyone wasn’t here.”
The Duhawks controlled the possession for much of the first half Wednesday, with multiple scoring chances in the first 10 minutes of play.
Forward Ryleigh O’Brien was at the center of four scoring opportunities early but couldn’t find the back of the net. Her header in the seventh minute and centering pass in the 16th nearly put her team on the board.
Caitlin Farrell put the Duhawks ahead at 33:03 of the first half. Goalie Megan Wick fired the ball to midfield, where McDonnell headed it beautifully to Farrell who navigated an open field for a 1-0 lead.
In her first start in goal this season, Wick was credited with an assist on the opening goal. She was called into action after former American Rivers Conference defensive player of the week Kyndal Wells suffered an elbow injury in Saturday’s victory over Simpson.
McDonnell extended the Duhawks lead at 57:35 when she blasted a free kick in the left side of the net from 25 yards out to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Spartans (5-6, 1-2 A-R-C) wouldn’t go quietly, however.
Emma Kober cut the deficit to one goal in the 75 minute, when her corner kick curled into the net. The Spartans were being outshot by a wide margin, but suddenly had life.
McDonnell, who had a piece in each of the Duhawks’ three goals, padded her stats in the 85th minute. The junior midfielder recorded her 38th career assist when she contributed on Emily Perhat’s game-clinching goal. McDonnell is now just one assist shy of moving into second place all-time in program history for assists.
“It means a lot, but it’s also a credit to my teammates, who are putting away all the corner kicks and all the passes,” McDonnell said. “It’s a win for me, but it’s a whole win for the team as well.”
Loras outshot Dubuque, 21-5, in the contest.